Many happy returns for Hardy lead PSU victory

Oct. 15—STATE COLLEGE — One area where Penn State struggled through its first five games this season is the return game.

The Nittany Lions may have found the punt return man who can rectify that a bit heading into their biggest game of the season next week.

Returning punts for the first time in his career Saturday, senior Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns — a 56-yarder on his first attempt in the first quarter, and a dazzling 68-yarder in the third — to spur the No. 6 Nittany Lions to a 63-0 win over UMass on a rainy homecoming at Beaver Stadium.

"I did this in high school, so it's really nothing new to me," Hardy said. "I've always been really good with the ball in my hands. I just haven't had the chances to showcase all those things."

It was a surprisingly electric performance for Penn State in the punt return game, considering it piled up a mere 45 yards in that phase of the game this season before UMass came to town.

Even freshman Kaden Saunders, the regular punt returner before Hardy started sharing the duties, ripped off a 37-yard return of his own in the third quarter.

In all, the Nittany Lions finished with 196 punt return yards on its historic Saturday.

Hardy became the first Penn State player ever to return two punts in the same game. In fact, only four players have ever returned two for a score in the same season, including Pittston Area legend Jimmy Cefalo, in 1977.

The other three: O.J. McDuffie in 1991, Bruce Branch in 1999 and Larry Johnson in 2001.

Penn State's last punt return for a score came on Dec. 12, 2020, when Jahan Dotson brought one back against Michigan State.

Honest guy Dom

What special teams tour de force would be complete without a few big moments from Wyoming Area grad Dominic DeLuca?

Or, one that almost happened.

The special teams captain was credited statistically with his second career block, and first since the 2002 White Out game against Minnesota. But after the game, DeLuca said he didn't get a finger on UMass punter C.J. Kolodziey's kick; Backup running back Trey Potts is the one who did, DeLuca insisted.

"We were sending pressure in there, Trey got there and got a finger on it," DeLuca smiled. "He's been doing great all year, not just on special teams but on offense too."

No big deal, considering DeLuca still made his usual special teams impact. He threw a big block to help spring Hardy on his first touchdown return, and he later blocked a punt.

Fun with numbers

Penn State fourth-string running back Tank Smith's 39-yard run in the fourth quarter might not have come as much of a surprise, considering it came against a tired and beaten-up Minutemen defense in a driving rain.

But, it did provide a statistical quirk that at least could be an interesting point of discussion.

Smith became the third Penn State player to collect a rush of more than 30 yards this season, and neither of them are star backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. Quarterback Beau Pribula and third-string running back Trey Potts are the others.

Nittany Notes

Penn State's offense turned the ball over for the first time all season, but perhaps there's a bit of consolation to be found in the fact that an old friend played a role in it. UMass safety Tyler Rudolph, who started his career with the Nittany Lions, recovered receiver Harrison Wallace III's fumble with 11:30 to play in the first quarter. ... UMass lost yardage on 10 of its 26 offensive plays in the first half, and had no yards or a loss on nine of its first 11 plays in the second half. ... Both of the major nationally televised pregame shows — ESPN's College GameDay and FOX's Big Noon Kickoff — announced Saturday they'll be broadcasting live on Oct. 21 from Columbus for the Nittany Lions' battle against Ohio State.

