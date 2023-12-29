Many happy returns: Bradley basketball team gets back star, wins second game in a row

PEORIA — The Bradley basketball team won back-to-back games for the first time since Nov. 25 as they defeated visiting Truman State, 69-47, on Thursday night.

The Braves (8-5) were led by Malevy Leons, who scored a game-high 15 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while Duke Deen chipped in 13 points. All-conference guard Connor Hickman returned to the court after missing four games with an injured left ankle. He scored two points and added three assists in 17 minutes of play.

BOX SCORE: Bradley vs. Truman State

The Braves struggled to build a halftime cushion as they shot just 12-for-34 (.353) from the field and an even worse 3-16 (.188) from distance. Ultimately, they were able to build a 31-25 halftime lead thanks to a pair of surges.

The first surge — a 10-point run — pushed the Braves to an 18-12 lead. The second, an eight-point spurt, pushed the lead to 29-21. But each time the pesky Bulldogs continued to bite back.

BU's victory comes one week after a 75-64 win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville, which snapped a five-game losing streak. BU garnered national attention when it opened the season with a six-game win streak. The Braves have completed nonconference play and return to the Missouri Valley Conference schedule on Jan. 3 at Valparaiso.

Casen Lawrence scored 11 and Landon Eiland added 10 for Truman State (4-6), an NCAA Division II school located in Kirksville, Missouri. They were picked to finish last in the 14-team Great Lakes Valley Conference.



