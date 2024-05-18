How many games will the Steelers win in 2024?

Last season, the Pittsburgh Steelers clawed their way into the playoffs and a 9-8 record to the surprise of many. This wasn’t nearly good enough for the front office as they have put in the work this offseason. General Manager Omar Khan and the rest of the execs completely rebuilt the quarterback room after suffering through terrible play in 2023.

The team also made some huge upgrades to the offensive line with rookies Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier. All of this means the team will be better than last season, right?

Maybe not. This schedule is already brutal but it will take time for all these new pieces to get on the same page. The front of the schedule is the Steelers best chance to win some games so there will be no time to waste.

Cast your vote and let us know how many games you expect the Steelers to win.

