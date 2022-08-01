How many games will the Steelers play against Deshaun Watson in 2022?

Monday morning, the NFL is expected to announce the punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson is currently sorting through around two dozen allegations of sexual misconduct and is facing some sort of suspension by the league. Meanwhile the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to square off with the Browns twice this season.

The Steelers and Browns square off in Weeks 3 and 18 this season. The reality of this situation is, if the Browns have Watson they are a playoff contender, plain and simple. Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But without Watson, Cleveland is the worst team in the AFC North.

Cast your vote and let us know how many times you think the Steelers will square off with Watson this season.

option not selected

Not so fast!

You can't place a vote until you make a selection first.

Got it

List

2022 Steelers training camp: 4 position battles heating up

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire