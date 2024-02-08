How many games can Monmouth basketball win in 2024? Hawks seek 10th straight at home tonight

Monmouth's Xander Rice looks for an opening against Drexel at OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, N.J. on Feb. 1, 2024.

WEST LONG BRANCH – Monmouth’s struggles on the road, having lost nine straight, puts that much more pressure on them at home, with the Hawks looking for a 10th straight win at OceanFirst Bank Center Thursday night (7 p.m.; SNY/NBC Sports Philadelphia) when they host William & Mary (8-15, 3-7 CAA).

So with eight regular season games remaining before the CAA Tournament gets underway in Washington, D.C. on March 8, what are the expectations for Monmouth (12-11, 5-5 CAA) over the next month?

Let’s take a look.

As of Wednesday, Monmouth was ranked 173 in the NET. The remaining home schedule includes: William & Mary (327 NET); Campbell (297); Stony Brook (202); and North Carolina A&T (331). On the road, they play: Northeastern (243); Towson (142), riding an 18-game home winning streak; Hampton (346); and Elon (307).

The Hawks should beat every team with a NET in the 300 range or above, regardless of where those games are played, beginning with William & Mary. That’s the starting point and it should equal five wins. And if you win every home game, which includes beating Stony Brook, which bested Monmouth on its home floor last month, that’s 6-2 down the stretch. That’s a regular season at 18-13, with an 11-7 mark in CAA play. A year ago, that would have been good enough for the No. 5 seed at the CAA Tournament.

Now, winning at Towson is problematic for anyone. But what about pulling off a win at Northeastern? If the Hawks somehow managed to win that one and get to 12-6, that could put them in the conversation for one of the top four seeds, which go straight through to the quarterfinals. Last year, 12-6 was tied for third.

So that’s the path to a good seed in the CAA Tournament: Win every home game; beat 300-plus NET teams (Hampton and Elon) on the road; and snap the nine-game road losing streak Saturday at Northeastern.

Monmouth's Jack Collins drives against Drexel on Feb. 1, 2024 in West Long Branch, N.J.

As for William & Mary, here are three keys for Monmouth as they looked to win a 10th straight at home:

1. More help for Xander Rice

As good as graduate guard Xander Rice has been all season, his performance since CAA play began has been next level. He leads the league with 25.7 ppg. average, and is tops with 33 3-ponters and 66 free throws made, and ranks second with 79 field goals. His 257 points are 48 more than the next highest total. And his late game heroics have saved Monmouth several times.

But can Monmouth do enough around him to get this team over the top?

Among the top scorers in the league, Monmouth doesn’t have another in the top 30. Sophomore guard Jack Collins, at 10.3 ppg., is the only other player averaging in double-figures. Collins and center Nikita Konstantynovskyi, third at 9.3 ppg., have each hit double figures in scoring just three times in the last 10 games. But it’s going to take more consistent production from everyone in the seven-man rotation to make a difference.

2. Feed the big man

Center Nikita Konstantynovskyi’s last two games have been pretty good. He did a nice job battling Drexel’s Amari Williams inside, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds while limiting the CAA’s Preseason Player of the Year, before scoring 14 points and grabbing eight rebounds against Delaware.

Monmouth likes to pound the ball inside early in the game to get the 6-10 graduate transfer from Tulsa untracked, and that makes a lot of sense here against a team that’s been without 6-10 Charlie Williams the past three games. The Hawks are 6-3 when Konstantynovskyi scores in double-figures.

3. Win on the perimeter

Only Hofstra and Charleston have taken, and made, more 3-pointers than William & Mary. And Monmouth is shooting the highest percentage from beyond the arc in the CAA.

Monmouth is 6-2 this season when it makes more 3-pointers than it gives up, and has to defend on the perimeter, particularly early in the game, if it wants to keep its home streak alive. Junior guard Gabe Dorsey, who leads a balanced Tribe attack at 13.6 ppg., has hit 77 triples, the second highest total in the league, and is averaging 3.3 per-game, also second.

