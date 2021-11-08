How many games does Carson Wentz need to miss for the Colts to keep first-round pick?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
How much time does quarterback Carson Wentz need to miss for the Colts' trade compensation to the Philadelphia Eagles to be a second-round pick instead of a first?
Indianapolis dealt its 2021 third-round pick -- the Eagles traded that pick (Chauncey Golston) and the 12th pick in the draft (Micah Parsons) to the Dallas Cowboys for the 10th pick (DeVonta Smith) -- and a conditional 2022 pick:
>> It's a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps, or 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.
>> Otherwise it's a second-round pick.
More: Carson Wentz suffered sprains in both ankles, status for Sunday vs. Titans unclear
More: Insider: Carson Wentz is winning his Colts teammates over, even at 0-2
More: Doyel: Colts offensive line stinks, their quarterback is hurting, and this is not a recording
The Colts are averaging 66.9 offensive snaps per game, a pace for 1,137 over 17 games. That means Wentz can only play 852 snaps this season -- 75% -- for the Colts to keep their first-round pick. He's already played 597. So Wentz needs to miss a little more than 4 of the Colts' final 9 games to ensure the compensation is a second-rounder.
Here are Wentz's totals so far:
Game 1: 76 of 76
Game 2: 62 of 67
Game 3: 61 of 61
Game 4: 71 of 71
Game 5: 69 of 69
Game 6: 48 of 48
Game 7: 68 of 68
Game 8: 80 of 80
Game 9: 62 of 62
Total: 597 of 602, 99.2%
Contact IndyStar Deputy Sports Editor Nat Newell at (317) 444-6182 or nat.newell@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NatJNewell.
This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts: Games Carson Wentz needs to miss to keep first-round pick