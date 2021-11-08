How many games does Carson Wentz need to miss for the Colts to keep first-round pick?

How much time does quarterback Carson Wentz need to miss for the Colts' trade compensation to the Philadelphia Eagles to be a second-round pick instead of a first?

Indianapolis dealt its 2021 third-round pick -- the Eagles traded that pick (Chauncey Golston) and the 12th pick in the draft (Micah Parsons) to the Dallas Cowboys for the 10th pick (DeVonta Smith) -- and a conditional 2022 pick:

>> It's a first-round pick if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps, or 70% of the snaps and the Colts make the playoffs.

>> Otherwise it's a second-round pick.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) scrambles with the ball Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Colts are averaging 66.9 offensive snaps per game, a pace for 1,137 over 17 games. That means Wentz can only play 852 snaps this season -- 75% -- for the Colts to keep their first-round pick. He's already played 597. So Wentz needs to miss a little more than 4 of the Colts' final 9 games to ensure the compensation is a second-rounder.

Here are Wentz's totals so far:

Game 1: 76 of 76

Game 2: 62 of 67

Game 3: 61 of 61

Game 4: 71 of 71

Game 5: 69 of 69

Game 6: 48 of 48

Game 7: 68 of 68

Game 8: 80 of 80

Game 9: 62 of 62

Total: 597 of 602, 99.2%

