How many games will the Aggies win in the second half of their schedule?

Texas A&M entered the bye week sitting at 3-3, and 1-2 in The SEC, and after Saturday’s exciting slate of SEC matchups, the Aggies are currently 5th in the SEC West, with six games remaining to further prove that the ship has not sunk, and progress is still being made no matter how many in the media seem to disagree.

From a realistic perspective, The Aggies are looking to finish off the season strong, but are no longer in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance, instead aiming for a respectable bowl game birth with a chance to create some momentum heading into the 2023 season. Here is Texas A&M’s remaining schedule after the bye week:

Oct. 22nd: at South Carolina Gamecocks (4-2, 1-2 SEC)

Oct. 29th: Ole Miss Rebels (7-0, 3-0 SEC)

Nov. 5th: Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC)

Nov. 12th: at Auburn Tigers (3-4, 1-3 SEC)

Nov. 19th: UMass Minutemen

Nov. 26th: LSU Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC)

At this stage, most major betting sites have Texas A&M finishing the season at 7-5, which is definitely not out of the realm of possibility, yet after their encouraging play on both sides of the ball in their 24-20 loss to Alabama, I personally believe they have a fighters chance in every remaining game this season.

Here at Aggies Wire, our writers will give our predictions on how the rest of the season will pan out for the maroon and white. Enjoy!

Cameron Ohnysty (Writer): Look, I’m going to avoid going down the rabbit hole of unrealistic optimism when predicting the rest of the season for the Ags, but one aspect of their team that has me encouraged is the play of the freshmen class on offense and defense and the fact that there’s a good chance we’ll see former 5-Star quarterback Conner Weigman make his debut with the program much sooner than later. Let me make this clear; if the offensive line begins to shore up their issues and find some continuity, Devon Achane explodes in the ground game, and the quarterback play is at least average or above average for the rest of the season, this team has a chance to win out at 9-3, but I’ll go with 8-4, attributing a loss to either Ole Miss, or LSU with both having stark advantages on offense.

Sean Cunningham (Writer): The Aggies feel fresh coming off their by, and their defense is good enough to keep them in alot of games, so I think they’ll be able to come out on top against South Carolina this week, and even if they can’t score enough to keep up with Ole Miss, I think they’ll put some wins together against Florida, Auburn and UMass. But even with what will be a crazy atmosphere at home, I think LSU will win a close one in the finally, leaving the Aggies with an 7-5 record.

Joey Ickes: The Aggies start to this season would feel alot different if they entered the bye 4-2 with losses against a tough Mississippi State team, and Alabama both on the road. But unfortunately they also laid an egg against Appalachian State, and have had absolutely no since of consistency on offense, especially at the quarterback position. In 2021 the Aggies were able to respond from a rough start and string some wins together, and I believe that’s how this year will play out. They’ll probably drop one more, just because that’s football in the SEC, but it will feel alot different going into 2023, especially if Connor Weigman gets on the field and looks like a real quarterback of the future. So I’ll say they finish 8-4.

