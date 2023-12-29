How many freshmen received redshirts in 2023?

Out of the 26 high school recruits who signed with the LSU Tigers in the 2023 recruiting class, how many of them were able to retain their redshirts so they could possibly play an extra year?

The answer is 13 players. Nine on the offensive side of the ball four players on defense. A lot of these guys saw action in multiple games this season and most of them will see action in the bowl game as it does not count towards losing your redshirt.

Here are the 13 players who will receive a redshirt and be classified as redshirt freshmen for the 2024 season.

Rickie Collins, Quarterback

Collins appeared in one game this season and went two-for-two passing for three yards. He could be a top quarterback in the future but for now, he is a work in progress.

Trey Holly, Running Back

Holly has played in two games this season and has carried the ball 10 times for 110 yards and a touchdown. He could play a big role as a running back next fall.

Shelton Sampson Jr., Wide Receiver

Sampson appeared in three games for the Tigers and did not register any receptions or yards. Recently, he has been performing well in practice heading into the bowl game against Wisconsin so he should get a lot of playing time against the Badgers.

Kyle Parker, Wide Receiver

Parker appeared in three games and did not register any stats in 2023.

Jalen Brown, Wide Receiver

Brown appeared in three games and did not register any stats in 2023.

Khai Prean, Wide Receiver

Prean did not make any appearances in 2023.

DJ Chester, Offensive Lineman

Chester appeared in four games for the Tigers in 2023.

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle

Adams appeared in one game for the Tigers in 2023.

Paul Mubenga, Offensive Lineman

Mubenga did not make any appearances for the Tigers in 2023.

Jaxon Howard, EDGE

Howard appeared in one game and registered one tackle in 2023. Howard is another player that has received a lot of praise heading into LSU’s bowl game against Wisconsin.

Dylan Carpenter, EDGE

Carpenter appeared in three games and made one tackle in 2023.

Christian Brathwaite, Linebacker

Brathwaite appeared in four games and made three tackles for the Tigers in 2023.

Kylin Jackson, Safety

Jackson appeared in four games and made one tackle for the Tigers in 2023. With so many defensive backs leaving the team, he should see a good amount of playing time against Wisconsin.

