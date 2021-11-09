Many former Longhorns stood out in the NFL in Week 9

The current Longhorns are struggling, falling short in their fourth straight game on Saturday, but many former players enjoyed success with their respective NFL teams over the weekend.

There are currently 33 lifetime Longhorns on an active NFL roster. It ranks as the 13th most amongst schools in the country.

Starting on Thursday night football, former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut for Indianapolis. Ehlinger took the first regular-season snap of his career after spraining his ACL during the preseason.

Colt McCoy started in place of injured Kyler Murray for Arizona on Sunday, proving he is one of the best backup quarterbacks in the league. McCoy carved up the 49ers for 249 yards, one touchdown and a remarkably efficient 85% completion percentage. The Cardinals beat the 49ers 31-17 behind Colt’s stellar performance.

Denver rookie Caden Sterns has been capitalizing on his early playing time for the Broncos. Established quarterbacks are becoming well aware of Sterns’ play. After sacking Lamar Jackson earlier in the season, Sterns picked off Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott this weekend, helping seal a 30-16 victory for Denver.

Alex Okafor came up with a huge blocked field goal for the Chiefs. The block kept Green Bay off the scoreboard early as Kansas City went on to win 13-7.

Devin Duvernay made the best catch of his NFL career on Sunday. He reached back to snag a Lamar Jackson pass with one hand to tie the game in the fourth quarter for Baltimore.

In the same game, the Ravens won 34-31 in overtime on future hall of fame kicker Justin Tucker’s 18th career game-winning field goal.

Here are a few highlights from the former Horns in Week 9:

QB Sam Ehlinger - Indianapolis Colts

Story continues

QB Colt McCoy - Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray not necessary, Colt McCoy goes deep for a 50-yard completion Christian Kirkpic.twitter.com/oSgCDcJeSy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 7, 2021

DB Caden Sterns - Denver Broncos

OLB Alex Okafor - Kansas City Chiefs

WR Devin Duvernay - Baltimore Ravens

Devin Duvernay ties the game with a one-handed catch! #RavensFlock 📺: #MINvsBAL on FOX

📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/VNjhvV5uFX — NFL (@NFL) November 7, 2021

K Justin Tucker - Baltimore Ravens

Justin Tucker is inevitable pic.twitter.com/nOc6OB6FGF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 7, 2021

1

1