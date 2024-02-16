How many football games will Texas, Texas A&M win in 2024? FanDuel has projections.

Based on FanDuel’s projections for the 2024 SEC football season, Georgia’s visit to Texas on Oct. 19 could determine the conference’s best team.

But is Oklahoma really the ninth or 10th best team in its new league?

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian looks on from the sidelines during the Longhorns' game against the Washington Huskies in in a College Football Playoff semifinal Jan. 1 in New Orleans. The oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook project Texas at 10.5 wins in the Longhorns' SEC debut season in 2024.

Both Georgia and Texas were projected atop the SEC with 10.5 wins by by the oddsmakers at FanDuel Sportsbook earlier this week. Alabama, LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss followed with a projected 9.5 wins while Tennessee and Texas A&M followed with 8.5 projected wins.

Oklahoma and Auburn were both projected at 7.5 wins, followed by Kentucky (6.5), Arkansas (5.5), Florida (5.5), South Carolina (5.5), Mississippi State (4.5) and Vanderbilt (2.5).

Both Oklahoma and Texas are joining the SEC July 1 after 30 seasons in the Big 12. This past season, Texas went 12-2 and reached the College Football Playoff semifinals while Oklahoma went 10-3 and played in the Alamo Bowl. The Sooners have won less than eight games just once since 1999.

