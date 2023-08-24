How many Erie County football fields will have grass after North East converts to turf?

Time will tell if playoff consequences factor into North East’s Oct. 6 football game against Corry.

What is assured is it will be the Grapepickers’ last home appearance on natural grass.

Their home, Ted Miller Stadium, will be Erie County’s latest that switches to field turf.

North East’s school board voted to approve major renovations for its primary athletic venue on May 18. Not only will work begin next spring on adding field turf, but new lights and an eight-lane track.

Thus, the impending end to North East’s current environment.

The 2023 Grapepickers, in their second season with Jovon Johnson as football coach, debut at home vs. Farrell this Friday. They’ll also welcome General McLane on Sept. 15, Fort LeBoeuf on Sept. 21 and then the Beavers.

The North East Grapepickers (dark uniforms) warm up ahead of their Sept. 17, 2021, football game against the visiting Fort LeBouef Bison. The PIAA's 2023 football season will be North East's last with a grass surface at Ted Miller Stadium. North East School District officials voted May 18 for the installation of field turf, plus new lights and an eight-lane track, in time for the 2024-25 academic year.

Brian Dewey was hired as North East’s athletic director in 2021. However, Mercyhurst North East’s former athletic director and softball coach counted himself among borough residents who lobbied for field turf at Ted Miller well before then.

“There was an expectation level of, ‘We’re going to do this. We just don’t know when,’” he said.

More: Can the North East football team use its experience to go from worst to first?

Waiting to break ground

Keystone Sports Construction was awarded North East’s renovation project during the school board meeting in May. The project's estimated cost at that time was more than $3.5 million.

It won’t be the first time Keystone employees have overhauled an Erie County high school stadium. Three years ago, that same Exton company also installed the field turf at Seneca’s Bob Diffenbacher Field.

When Keystone specifically starts its overhaul of Ted Miller is undetermined.

Initially, work was to immediately begin after next spring’s North East Invitational. The ‘Pickers’ track and field meet, the last major on-campus athletic event every academic year, is traditionally held the first Saturday in May.

Dewey, though, informed the Erie Times-News that he’s working to reschedule it for next April so construction can start sooner.

“It’s still up for discussion,” Dewey said. “We’re in the process of asking another school to swap dates with us for a year.”

Track meets at Hickory and McDowell are normally held in late April.

More: Union City looks to senior class to lead high school football team this fall

And then there were three

North East’s decision to upgrade its field meant the county will wither to three high schools with grass football fields come 2024.

One of them will be Union City. Although its campus has recently experienced multiple upgrades to its main athletic complex, field turf for football isn’t on the to-do list according to athletic director Nathan DeSimone.

“Maybe down the road,” he said, “but nothing anytime soon.”

DeSimone mentioned Union City’s softball team has enjoyed renovations to its diamond, as have fans from a new concession stand. New fences also were installed around the exterior of the Bears’ softball and football facilities.

“Our athletic committee’s next project is going be a new (football) press box,” DeSimone said.

More: Northwestern football looks to take the next step in 2023 under new head coach Henwood

Field turf also isn’t on the radar for the Northwestern and Girard football teams, according to Wildcats athletic director Clayton Miller and Girard superintendent David Koma.

More: Can Girard football replace key players to contend for a region title?

Northwestern holds its home games at Rogers Field. The YellowJackets welcome opponents at Battles Memorial Field.

Contact Mike Copper at mcopper@timesnews.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @ETNcopper.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: North East's football season last on grass at Ted Miller Stadium