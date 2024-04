'There was so many emotions'

Luton winger Andros Townsend spoke to BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club about victory against Bournemouth on Saturday and how it was needed in an "emotionally draining" relegation battle.

The 32 year-old says "sprits are high" ahead of next weekend's match against Manchester City and that he wouldn't put it past the Hatters to get a shock victory.

