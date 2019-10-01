How many drivers have won Cup races since Jimmie Johnson’s last victory?

When the NASCAR Cup Series returns to Dover International Raceway this weekend to begin the second round of the playoffs, several statistics stand out.

Among them:

* This will be the 100th Cup race held at the 1-mile oval since it opened in 1969 (and the 50th since it switched from asphalt to concrete in 1995). As of Sunday, the Monster Mile will be just the 10th track in the nation to have hosted 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

Jimmie Johnson‘s most recent Cup win came June 4, 2017 at Dover. (Photo: Getty Images.)

* With 11 wins there in his Cup career – the most he’s earned at any NASCAR track – seven-time Cup champ Jimmie Johnson is the all-time winningest Cup driver at Dover. However, following his 83rd and most recent Cup career win there on June 4, 2017, Johnson has failed to return to victory lane at any track since.

* While no one needs to remind Johnson of the length and scope of his career-long winless streak, 19 different drivers have won a Cup race since Johnson’s last visit to victory lane, according to Racing Insights.

Here’s the full list (and how many wins each driver has since June 2017):

Kyle Busch 17

Martin Truex Jr. 16

Kevin Harvick 13

Brad Keselowski 7

Denny Hamlin 6

Chase Elliott 6

Joey Logano 5

Kyle Larson 3

Ryan Blaney 2

Kurt Busch 2

Erik Jones 2

Clint Bowyer 2

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 1

Austin Dillon 1

Aric Almirola 1

Alex Bowman 1

Kasey Kahne 1

Matt Kenseth 1

Justin Haley 1

