Many Dolphins attend first day of workouts despite statement of support for NFLPA

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

When players from the Dolphins joined the many teams issuing statements through the NFL Players Association about offseason workout, the statement said only that they “stand in solidarity” with the NFLPA, and not that they would be skipping offseason workouts themselves.

So it’s no surprise that when the Dolphins opened their offseason program on Monday, many players were there. According to Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald, many Dolphins players, including established veterans, reported to the team facility.

It’s unclear exactly how many players were there. The workouts are not open to the media, and the team doesn’t release a list of players in attendance.

But suffice to say, many players feel solidarity with the union but also feel that their own best chance of making the roster, and of putting a good team on the field this year, is to work together at the team facility in the offseason.

