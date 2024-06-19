'We go through so many different emotions'

In an interview on The Overlap with former Premier League defender Gary Neville earlier this year, Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon gave an insight into his mental toughness and his love of books on psychology and sport.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live's Steve Crossman at the England Euro 2024 camp on Tuesday, he revealed the book that has had the biggest impact on him is Winning by Tim Grover. The author is the former trainer of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Gordon said: "That's an incredible book about mentality and the things you've got to go through to really succeed. It's basically saying you can do everything you feel like you can do and still come up short. But you won't have regrets then.

"He's walking you through high-level sport. To be at the very top, things we go through every single day are tough and crazy sometimes.

"Not a lot of people would know we go through so many different emotions. Then it's dealing with them and being composed and we still have to perform regardless of what's going on.

"He's giving you ways to deal with that, so it helped me massively."

Gordon told BBC Sport that he has three books with him in Germany: Dan Carter's The Art of Winning and Leadership; David Goggins' Never Finished; and Life Force by scientist Tony Robbins.

On Life Force, Gordon explained: "[Manchester United goalkeeper] Tom Heaton was talking about Cristiano Ronaldo at the table the other day and said that was the book he was reading and suggested it to the United lads.

"I was earwigging and thinking: 'If Ronaldo reads it, I'm going to have a little read and see if I can pick anything out!'"

