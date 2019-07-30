Many defend LeBron's parenting after criticism of his courtside enthusiasm at son's tournament

Liz Roscher
Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/nba/players/3704/" data-ylk="slk:LeBron James">LeBron James</a> was so excited at his son's basketball tournament over the weekend, but that excitement rubbed some people the wrong way. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)
LeBron James was so excited at his son's basketball tournament over the weekend, but that excitement rubbed some people the wrong way. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny, had a great weekend playing in his final Big Time Hoops tournament with the North Coast Blue Chips. The 14-year-old was playing for the title, and sealed the championship with this dunk that got his dad so excited that he couldn’t contain his celebration to his seat.

The elder James is obviously overflowing with pride for his son, and showed it on the court. He also had been throwing down dunks with Bronny’s teammates earlier, and was extremely supportive of other kids he’s not even related to. Here’s James’ reaction when a player named Dior Johnson took the ball down the court and fed it to a teammate with a between-the-legs pass that turned into a dunk.

But a few people, including Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock, saw that as a negative, and criticized James for appearing to be overly invested in what his son was doing, and for stealing the spotlight from the kids.

But opinions like that seem to be in the minority. Many athletes and analysts rushed to LeBron’s defense, saying how nice it is to see a parent so involved and excited for their kid, and pointing out that he’s far from being a helicopter dad. Jayson Tatum said it well on Twitter, and so did many others.

Taytum: With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!

What kid wouldn’t want to watch LeBron James dunk a basketball mere feet from their faces?

But if you really want to know how you should feel about James being enthusiastic and supportive of his son and of the other kids playing in the tournament, here’s Dior Johnson describing what it’s like to see LeBron out there supporting his son.

Dior Johnson responds to criticism of LeBron James' enthusiasm for his son. (Twitter)
Bronny is about to start high school and officially begin a journey that could lead him to the NBA. As the son of likely the best basketball player in history, that’s a lot of pressure for a 14-year-old to deal with. But his dad is obviously in his corner, ready to help and support (and cheer) Bronny in whatever he wants to do.

