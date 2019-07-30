Many defend LeBron's parenting after criticism of his courtside enthusiasm at son's tournament

LeBron James was so excited at his son's basketball tournament over the weekend, but that excitement rubbed some people the wrong way. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

LeBron James Jr., known as Bronny, had a great weekend playing in his final Big Time Hoops tournament with the North Coast Blue Chips. The 14-year-old was playing for the title, and sealed the championship with this dunk that got his dad so excited that he couldn’t contain his celebration to his seat.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The elder James is obviously overflowing with pride for his son, and showed it on the court. He also had been throwing down dunks with Bronny’s teammates earlier, and was extremely supportive of other kids he’s not even related to. Here’s James’ reaction when a player named Dior Johnson took the ball down the court and fed it to a teammate with a between-the-legs pass that turned into a dunk.

But a few people, including Fox Sports’ Jason Whitlock, saw that as a negative, and criticized James for appearing to be overly invested in what his son was doing, and for stealing the spotlight from the kids.

Story continues

Today’s Before We Go: LeBron should take the advice he gave his mother… sit yo ass down. @WhitlockJason pic.twitter.com/77DDCrD9ql — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) July 29, 2019

But opinions like that seem to be in the minority. Many athletes and analysts rushed to LeBron’s defense, saying how nice it is to see a parent so involved and excited for their kid, and pointing out that he’s far from being a helicopter dad. Jayson Tatum said it well on Twitter, and so did many others.

Taytum: With so many fathers not supporting there kids we get upset because he is genuinely happy for his son! Lol that’s crazy I can’t wait till my son get older and I get to support him with whatever he wants to do!

Lebron has set the standard this era for all fathers and even more so for black fathers. His son sees and feels the love and support from his dad. It’s never been seen on this level. They want to write the “his father wasn’t there” story instead of this one. THIS is goals! https://t.co/1jUNJk0TGa — Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) July 30, 2019

I’ve been working in media for a long time now. I’ve never seen an athlete get covered like LeBron.



Dude can’t even have fun with his kids in peace. Let the man enjoy being a parent.



Not everything needs to be a hot take.



The End ✌🏼 — Jorge Sedano (@SedanoESPN) July 30, 2019

Are we seriously still chastising LeBron for his behavior in this video?

How many fathers would react like this after his son’s TEAMMATE dunks? Not many. pic.twitter.com/pFw0IxTXwZ — Justin Walters (@JustinWaltersTV) July 30, 2019

I went to open mic last night because my oldest was reading some of her poetry and my youngest read a short story of hers and sang two songs and they were both amazing. I’m so proud of them. I frankly wanted to react the way LeBron did celebrating his son. Let that man live. — Jeañña (@jeannathomas) July 30, 2019

And Jason Whitlock said Lebron trying to steal his son’s spotlight. We need more role models like him who kids can touch, talk to on a daily basis. Kids remember times like this for life. https://t.co/bQIVrwKL8k — Jaguar Paw (@sirdibbydukes) July 30, 2019

The fact that LeBron being an exuberant, involved & supportive father is being used as a cudgel against him is utter insanity and borderline infuriating.



LeBron is clearly being the father he wished he had and his son, along with his son's teammates, obviously love it. https://t.co/xtlwnFkASY — nick wright (@getnickwright) July 29, 2019

What kid wouldn’t want to watch LeBron James dunk a basketball mere feet from their faces?

But if you really want to know how you should feel about James being enthusiastic and supportive of his son and of the other kids playing in the tournament, here’s Dior Johnson describing what it’s like to see LeBron out there supporting his son.

Dior Johnson responds to criticism of LeBron James' enthusiasm for his son. (Twitter)

Dior Johnson responds to criticism of LeBron James' enthusiasm for his son. (Twitter)

Bronny is about to start high school and officially begin a journey that could lead him to the NBA. As the son of likely the best basketball player in history, that’s a lot of pressure for a 14-year-old to deal with. But his dad is obviously in his corner, ready to help and support (and cheer) Bronny in whatever he wants to do.

More from Yahoo Sports: