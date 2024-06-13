How many Copa Americas has Uruguay won?

Uruguay's recent Copa America struggles are no representation of how dominant the country has been in the tournament's storied history, winning more Copa America titles than just about anyone else.

Heading into Copa America 2024, Uruguay has its most exciting squad in recent memory. With Fede Valverde's presence in the midfield, Luis Suárez's experience, and Darwin Núñez's speed, Uruguay has more creativity and playmaking ability on the pitch than their last Copa America campaign just three years ago.

The current Uruguay players will look to emulate the success of their predecessors in the United States this summer. If they are successful, then Uruguay will have the record for most Copa America wins of all time.

As of now, though, Uruguay's total number of Copa America trophies is still tied with the current tournament favorites.

How many Copa Americas has Uruguay won?

Uruguay has won 15 Copa Americas in the history of the competition, including the first two editions of the tournament in 1916 and 1917. Argentina also has 15 Copa America titles, tying Uruguay for the most all-time wins.

Check out every Copa America Uruguay has won below.

Uruguay found most of their Copa America success in the decades following the tournament's inception, winning seven of the first 13 editions of the competition. In the last thirty years, though, the nation has only claimed two Copa America wins.

At the start of Copa America 2024, it will have been 13 years since Uruguay last lifted the iconic trophy. Just three years ago, Uruguay made a disappointing quarter-final exit after losing in a penalty shootout to Colombia.

Despite their lack of recent form in the tournament, Uruguay's historic Copa America resume still speaks for itself. In fact, they are the only country to best Argentina more than twice when it matters most; Uruguay has defeated Argentina ten times in ten different Copa America finals.