How many Copa Americas has Mexico won?

After losing the Concacaf Nations League final to the United States back in March, Mexico are eager to begin their Copa America 2024 campaign and hunt for more international glory.

The last time Mexico competed in the Copa America, they suffered a devastating 7-0 defeat against the future tournament winners, Chile, in the quarter-finals of the Copa América Centenario. El Tri were not included in the 2019 edition of the tournament, and only CONMEBOL teams competed in the last Copa America.

Copa America 2024, though, features six CONCACAF teams who successfully qualified for the tournament. Mexico booked their ticket to the United States with their impressive run in the CONCACAF Nations League, and was sorted into Group B along with Jamaica, Ecuador, and Venezuela.

But have El Tri ever won the Copa America in the tournament's 108-year existence?

Mexico has zero Copa America titles. In fact, no CONCACAF team has ever won the tournament; only eight CONMEBOL teams have raised the historic trophy since the tournament first started in 1916.

El Tri have come close to claiming the ultimate victory, though, finishing second in the 1993 and 2001 editions of the tournament. In their first ever Copa America final, Mexico lost 2-1 to Argentina after Batistuta scored a 74th minute winner.

Then, just eight years later, Mexico came up short against Colombia, losing 1-0 at the Estadio El Campín.

Although Mexico have not been back to a Copa America final since their loss to Colombia, they are still the only non-South American team to even make it that far in the competition. While their final appearances are merely a consolation prize compared to adding a trophy to their cabinet, it is still a noteworthy statistic.

Mexico have the chance to avenge their past losses this summer at Copa America 2024. El Tri kick off their first match of the tournament against Jamaica on June 22.