How many Copa Americas has Chile won?

Chile waited just about a century to secure their first ever Copa America title, and La Roja did so against one of the toughest opponents in the competition's history.

Chile are one of the 16 nations gearing up to begin their Copa America 2024 campaign in the United States this summer. While Argentina and Brazil are the two favorites to win the tournament, Chile's success in competition over the last decade make them a strong team to never count out.

La Roja has a tough challenge ahead, though, after being sorted into Group A along with Canada, Peru, and the reigning champions, Argentina. Fortunately for Ricardo Gareca's men, they have a storied history against Lionel Messi's side.

How many Copa Americas has Chile won?

Chile has won two Copa Americas in 47 editions of the tournament. La Roja are one of just six countries to ever lift the historic trophy at least twice.

After finishing the tournament in second place four different times, Chile finally claimed their first Copa America final victory in 2015, beating Argentina 4-1 in a penalty shootout. Both teams were held scoreless for 120 minutes, and it was Chile who came out on top in penalty kicks.

Then, just one year later, Chile won the tournament again in a similar fashion. After 120 minutes, the scoreline read 0-0, leading to another penalty shootout. La Roja defeated Lionel Messi's side 2-4 in penalties, clinching their second ever Copa America title in back-to-back years.

The consecutive Copa America final losses for Argentina delayed Messi's first ever senior international trophy until he helped his country defeat Brazil in Copa America 2021.

In the same tournament, Chile made a quarter-final exit after losing 1-0 to Brazil. In fact, since their win in 2016, Chile have not made it past the semifinals in the tournament, a statistic they are hoping to change at Copa America 2024.