How many Copa Americas has Brazil won?

Brazil already have three Copa America titles this century, including their 2019 triumph over Peru, but how many Copa Americas have they won in the tournament's 108-year existence?

Brazil have one of the most exciting teams coming into Copa America 2024. Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, and Éder Militão, fresh off winning the Champions League final, and Endrick, the 17-year-old phenome heading to the Bernabéu next season, are just four of the talented players in Dorival Junior's squad.

The current generation has everything to play for this summer in the United States, and will look to add another Copa America success story to Brazil's impressive history in the tournament. In fact, if the players succeed in bringing the trophy back home, then they will help their country reach a monumental number of Copa America wins.

Here's how many Copa Americas Brazil has ahead of Copa America 2024.

Brazil has won nine Copa Americas. The Selecao have the third most Copa America titles in history, behind only Argentina and Uruguay who each have 15 tournament wins.

Check out every Copa America Brazil has won below.

Compared to other CONMEBOL nations, Brazil has experienced tremendous success in the Copa America. Except, they have also suffered great defeats; the Selecao have finished second in the tournament 12 times.

In fact, Brazil lost the most recent Copa America final against Argentina back in 2021. Despite fielding a starting XI featuring Neymar and Thiago Silva, and bringing Vinicius Jr. off the bench, Brazil could not overcome Ángel Di María's 22nd minute goal.

How many Copa Americas has Neymar won?

Neymar has never won the Copa America. The Brazilian was injured in 2019 when Brazil defeated Peru in the Copa America final, and therefore did not get to add the title to his trophy cabinet.

Unfortunately, Neymar will also not compete at Copa America 2024 due to injury.