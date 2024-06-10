How many Copa Americas has Argentina won?

Argentina are the favorites coming into Copa America 2024, and if La Albiceleste win the tournament, they will set a new record for the most Copa America titles in history.

The first Copa America occurred back in 1916, and in the century that followed, 47 total editions of the competition have unfolded, with the 48th kicking off this summer in the United States. The 16 participating nations, including 6 CONCACAF teams, were sorted into four groups that determined the first fixtures of the tournament.

Beyond the Group Stage, the knockout matches will truly showcase the best teams and players in Copa America 2024. Eventually, two sides will meet in the final on July 14, and Lionel Messi is looking to make sure he is the one lifting the historic trophy at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here's a breakdown of all Argentina's Copa America victories before the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner possibly rewrites history at Copa America 2024.

How many Copa Americas has Argentina won?

Argentina has won 15 Copa Americas since the tournament's inception. La Albiceleste are currently tied with Uruguay for the most Copa America wins of all-time, a statistic that will not change until one side breaks the record with a 16th victory.

Check out every Copa America title Argentina's has in their cabinet of silverware:

Despite their success in the tournament, Argentina have also come up short almost as many times as they have won; La Albiceleste have lost 14 Copa America finals.

How many Copa Americas has Lionel Messi won?

Lionel Messi has won one Copa America. In 2021, the Argentinian led his country to their first Copa America victory since 1993.

Messi received the Copa America Best Player Award for his contributions in the tournament, recording four goals and five assists in Argentina's seven matches. The World Cup winner also walked away with the Golden Boot.

If Messi wins Copa America 2024, then it will be his third major international trophy in as many years after going his entire career without one.