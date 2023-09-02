Many to choose from when picking Arkansas’ Players of the Game vs WCU

The depth of Arkansas’ roster appears to be as good as it has been in years.

Granted, the Razorbacks’ opponent for their season opener was a mediocre FCS team. But plenty of Arkansas individuals had what one would qualify as a good game.

Accordingly, picking the RazorbacksWire Players of the Game was a tough task for our crew of four.

Each week, after each game, our staff of editor E. Wayne and contributors Derek Oxford, Connor Goodson and Steve Andrews will make their selections – one on offense and one on defense, individually – of the player each writer felt was most significant on that particular day.

That means you’ll likely see plenty of KJ Jefferson and Rocket Sanders.

Just not this week.

Here are our selections after Arkansas’ 56-13 win over Western Carolina.

Offense - Isaiah Sategna (E. Wayne)

Arkansas wide receiver Isaiah Sategna (16) runs a play against Cincinnati during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Sategna caught just two passes for 14 yards, but his play on special teams was, well, special. The redshirt freshman had 148 yards in the return game and would have had about 30 more had Arkansas not been penalized on one of his kick returns.

Offense - Isaac TeSlaa (Oxford)

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa (4) scores a touchdown in the first quarter as Western Carolina Catamounts safety Mateo Sudipo (1) defends at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

TeSlaa, like most Arkansas starters, didn’t play much more than a half against Western Carolina. In his Hogs debut, the former Division II wideout had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Offense - Jaedon Wilson (Goodson)

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Jaedon Wilson (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson started things right for Arkansas, catching a 65-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. He did most of the work for it, too, as it came on a screen. Wilson finished with three catches for 83 yards and the score.

Offense - Andrew Armstrong (Andrews)

KJ Jefferson connects with Andrew Armstrong for 16 yards, TOUCHDOWN ARKANSAS!! Razorbacks extend the lead to 42-10!! #WPS pic.twitter.com/8JabdmgwAS — Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) September 2, 2023

Armstrong looks like he’s going to be just fine at the Division I level. He led Arkansas receivers with five catches for 78 yards with that touchdown above.

Defense - Jaheim Thomas (Wayne, Oxford)

Oct 16, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jaheim Thomas (24) stops UCF Knights quarterback Joey Gatewood (7) in the second half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas looked the part of a starter in his first game after transferring from Cincinnati in the offseason. His seven tackles were a team high and he had 1 1/2 for-loss.

Defense - Hudson Clark (Goodson)

Sep 2, 2023; Little Rock, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks defensive back Hudson Clark (17) celebrates after an interception in the first quarter against the Western Carolina Catamounts at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Clark has been a regular in the Arkansas secondary now going on his fourth year. He had just two tackles, both solo, but his interception was one of four the Hogs racked up against Western Carolina.

Defense - Dwight McGlothern (Andrews)

Arkansas defensive back Dwight McGlothern (3) against Missouri State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Teams don’t want to throw to Dwight McGlothern’s side of the field. Western Carolina sure didn’t. The second-team All-SEC cornerback had just one tackle, but he had a pick, as well, a year after a team-leading four.

