Many changes made to MSHSAA boys golf postseason

May 8—There have been a lot of changes since the last MSHSAA boys golf championships were played in 2019.

For starters, there are now five classes instead of four, and there are larger district tournament fields this year since the sectional round has been eliminated.

The Class 5 District 3 tournament, set for Monday at Schifferdecker Golf Course, has 15 teams, including several from the Kansas City area as well as three Jefferson City teams — Helias Catholic, Capital City and Jefferson City.

"Usually we didn't see those teams until sectional," Joplin coach Jack Pace said. "When they did away with sectionals, you are going to see different teams."

There's also a different format for qualifying for the state tournament. No longer will there be automatic team qualifiers for state.

Instead, the top-18 individuals and ties advance to state. There will not be any team competition at state unless a school has four or five players among the top-18. District team trophies will still be presented to the top-two teams, but it's no guarantee that those teams will go to state.

Carthage is also in the district tournament at Schifferdecker. Tee times begin at 9 a.m. off the first and 10th tees.

Pairings at Schifferdecker have been determined by team season scoring averages.

The top-4 teams — Helias, Joplin, Lee's Summit West and Ozark — will be paired together in the first five tee times off No. 1. The Eagles' lineup will have Fielding Campbell at No. 1, Wyatt Satterlee at No. 2, Harry Satterlee at No. 3, Hobbs Campbell at No. 4 and Ethan Sage at No. 5.

CLASS 4 DIVIDED

Most of the area's Class 4 teams — McDonald County, Monett and Neosho — are assigned to the Class 4 District 3 tournament at Whispering Oaks Golf Course in Marshfield.

However, both Carl Junction and Webb City were shipped north to compete in District 4 at Paradise Pointe — The Posse in Smithville.

Other district assignments for area teams:

Story continues

—Class 3 District 3 at Payne Stewart Golf Course, Springfield — Aurora, Cassville, Nevada, Seneca;

—Class 2 District 3 at Island Green Golf Course, Republic — Lamar, Mount Vernon, Pierce City, Sarcoxie;

—Class 1 District 2 at Clinton Country Club — College Heights Christian, Diamohnd, Lockwood, McAuley Catholic, PUrdy, Thomas Jefferson.

STATE SITES

State tournaments will be played May 17-18, and Twin Hills Golf and Country Club will host the Class 4 tournament.

Other state tourney locations are Fremont Hills in Springfield for Class 1, Silo Ridge in Bolivar for Class 2, Crown Pointe in Farmington for Class 3 and Sedalia Country Club for Class 5.

Follow Sports Editor Jim Henry on Twitter at @Jim_Henry53.