How many CFP championships does Big Ten have? Michigan looks to add to conference's total

Michigan football is hoping the College Football Playoff's four-team system goes out as it came in: With a Big Ten champion.

Nine years after Ohio State hoisted the inaugural national champion trophy, Michigan finds itself in the College Football Playoff championship against Washington, a soon-to-be Big Ten member representing the lame duck Pac-12.

While the CFP's hallmark has been domination by the SEC and Clemson, Michigan is looking to bookend the four-team era with another Big Ten win. It would make the Big Ten the third conference to have multiple CFP championships, joining the SEC (six) and the ACC (two).

Michigan, of course, made its third CFP appearance this year, defeating Alabama 27-20 in overtime in the Rose Bowl to advance to the College Football Playoff championship game in Houston. The Wolverines were defeated by Georgia and TCU in the past two seasons.

Here's a look at the history of the College Football Playoff by conference:

Entering Monday's College Football Playoff championship game, the Big Ten Conference has only one national title in the CFP era. That came in 2014, when No. 4 Ohio State upended Nos. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Oregon to claim the inaugural CFP championship.

The Buckeyes returned in 2016, 2019, 2020 and 2022, but only advanced to the championship season once in those four appearances (losing 52-24 to Alabama in the 2021 CFP title game).

To date, only two other Big Ten programs have ever made the CFP since Ohio State won it all. Michigan State earned the conference's bid in 2015, following 38-0 in the 2015 Cotton Bowl. Michigan is the only other Big Ten program to make the CFP, and is in its third consecutive appearance. The Wolverines lost to Georgia in the 2021 Orange Bowl and TCU in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl before beating Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

College Football Playoff championships by conference

The CFP's four-team era will be marked by two things: The dominance of the SEC and the peak of Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers.

The Big Ten has one title in the CFP era, courtesy of Ohio State in the inaugural playoffs over Oregon. That game took place in Arlington's AT&T Stadium. Two Power Five conferences do not have titles: The Pac-12 (also seeking its first, courtesy of Washington) and the Big 12, which will go down as having zero titles in the four-team era.

Here's a breakdown of CFP championships by conference:

SEC: Six

ACC: Two

Big Ten: One

If Michigan wins this game, it would double the conference's win total and draw it even with the ACC (or, more accurately, Clemson) in titles in this era.

Ohio State has the most CFP appearances of any Big Ten teams, with five (posting a 3-4 record). Michigan is second with three (1-2). Michigan State has an appearance as well, losing in the semifinals in 2015.

The Big Ten has been represented every year except for the 2017 and '18 seasons. In the former, two-loss Ohio State was left out for one-loss Clemson, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Alabama (no team went undefeated that year). In the latter, one-loss Ohio State was unseated by an undefeated Notre Dame and one-loss Oklahoma.

Ultimately, the Big Ten has been successful throughout the CFP. But it doesn't have the championships to account for that, with "just" three appearances (Ohio State in 2014 and 2020 and Michigan in 2023). Part of that is the lay of the land in college. Michigan is now hoping to leave its mark on the four-team era on Monday.

