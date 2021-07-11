How many CFB teams are undefeated vs. Alabama?

The University of Alabama football program is the gold standard in college football all across the nation. While there have been a few bumps in the road, the Crimson Tide stay at, or near, the top in all-time greatest programs.

The program’s resume is impressive: 18 national championships, three Heisman trophies and a head coach that received almost 20 times more votes for the 2017 Alabama Senatorial election (421) than he has all-time losses in his nearly 15-year career at Alabama (23).

Some younger college football fans my not know this, but Alabama actually use to lose a decent amount. In fact, there are some programs Alabama hasn’t beaten at all.

In total, there have been 11 programs to have beaten Alabama and never suffer a loss.

1. Carlisle (1-0 vs. Alabama)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

With a final score of 20-3, Alabama lost big time to Coach Pop Warner and Carlisle. These two teams have only faced off once back in 1914. Alabama will never have the opportunity for redemption, as Carlisle's football team was discontinued in 1917.

2. Central Florida (1-0 vs. Alabama)

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

UCF and Alabama recently had beef off the gridiron after the 2017 season when Central Florida claimed to be the real national champions. However, many may not remember or know that these two teams faced off back in 2000, where UCF won with a final score of 38-40.

3. Centre College (1-0 vs. Alabama)

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Alabama got shutout by Centre College in 1924 with a final score of 17-0. After this loss, Alabama did not lose another game until the 1927 college football season.

4. Cumberland (1-0 vs. Alabama)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama suffered a massive loss to Cumberland (44-0) over a century ago in 1903. A rematch is highly unlikely since Cumberland now competes in the NAIA.

5. Georgia Pre-Flight (1-0 vs. Alabama)

Georgia Pre-Flight only played two seasons of college football during World War II, meaning Alabama will never get to avenge their 19-35 loss.

6. Minnesota (1-0 vs. Alabama)

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Minnesota is the first Power 5 team to be included on this list. They defeated Alabama 16-20 in the 2004 Music City Bowl. A rematch is always a possibility in the offseason, or even in the not-too-distant future as a non-conference opponent.

7. Northern Illinois (1-0 vs. Alabama)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama lost to Northern Illinois in 2003 with a final score of 16-19. A future rematch is not currently in the cards for Alabama, but maybe one day as a non-conference opponent.

8. Oklahoma State (1-0 vs. Alabama)

Marvin Gentry

The 2006 Independence Bowl saw Alabama lose to the Cowboys in the two programs first and only contest. The loss was by a field goal with a final score of 31-34. However, there is a home-and-home series scheduled for the team in the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

9. Rice (3-0 vs. Alabama)

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Rice is the first and only program on this list that has beaten Alabama more than once, let alone three times. All three losses came in the 1950's and a rematch is not likely in the near future. Even a home-and-home series sweep wouldn't be able to tie it up for the Crimson Tide.

10. Utah (1-0 vs. Alabama)

Crystal LoGiudice-USA TODAY Sports

Utah took down Alabama in the 2008 Sugar Bowl with a final score of 17-31. Rematch between these two programs has not been scheduled, but is always a possible matchup in the College Football Playoff.

11. Villanova (1-0 vs. Alabama)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Villanova has faced Alabama once and walked away victorious. The contest was in 1951 and Villanova outscored the Crimson Tide 18-41.

