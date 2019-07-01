How many Broncos’ top 100 make NFL’s top 100?

With the NFL celebrating its 100th season, get ready for all kinds of 100 lists that are sure to elicit debate. The Broncos did their own top-100 list, naming their all-time team.

The Broncos used 5,000 fan votes along with team alumni, team historian Jim Saccomano and senior digital reporter Andrew Mason to select the franchise’s greatest players.

The group came up with 47 offensive players, 46 defensive players and seven special teamers, and the Broncos will recognize the players at the Oct. 13 game against the Titans.

The question is: How many of the Broncos’ top-100 players will make the NFL’s top 100?

One name we know for sure: John Elway remains one of the NFL’s all-time best at his position. He is a lock for any all-time team.

The Broncos have five other players in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Three other Hall of Famers played for the Broncos but didn’t spend the majority of their best years in Denver.)

Of the team’s other Hall of Famers, tight end Shannon Sharpe and cornerback Champ Bailey appear to have the best shot at an all-time NFL team depending on how many players are chosen at each position. Terrell Davis, Floyd Little and Gary Zimmerman have little chance.

So Denver could end up with only one player on the NFL’s all-time team. Check out the Broncos’ list of their top-100 players and decide for yourself.