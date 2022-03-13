As many as 7 of Cardinals’ 2022 opponents will have new starting QBs

The Arizona Cardinals have their quarterback in Kyler Murray, even though there has been drama. But there is a bunch of movement around the league at the quarterback position.

Their 2022 opponents are making moves.

As many as seven of the Cardinals’ 2022 opponents will have new starting quarterbacks this coming year. Those seven opponents account for nine of the Cardinals’ 17 games.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Seattle Seahawks: Drew Lock (?)

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have agreed to trade away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. They will get Lock in return. He projects as the starter for now, unless they draft a quarterback or acquire another one in free agency or via trade.

San Francisco 49ers: Trey Lance (likely)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers are expected to move Jimmy Garoppolo so that Lance, the player they selected third overall last year, can move into the starting role.

The Cardinals faced Lance last year when he started for an injured Garoppolo.

New Orleans Saints: Unknown

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

A year after Drew Brees retired, the Saints are still looking for a quarterback. Jameis Winston played well but tore his ACL. He could be back, but the Saints are one team where their starting job is undetermined, at best.

They have made an offer for Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Not Tom Brady

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Brady announced his retirement after the season, meaning the Bucs are in the market for a new starter.

It could be anyone at this point.

Carolina Panthers: To be determined

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers are believed to be trying to trade for Deshaun Watson. They have the sixth pick in the draft, so they might be selecting a quarterback as well. But Sam Darnold is not going to be the starter in 2022.

Denver Broncos: Russell Wilson

Story continues

The Cardinals have faced Wilson 20 times in 10 seasons. Since they face the Broncos on the road in 2022, they will face him yet again.

Minnesota Vikings: Maybe not Kirk Cousins

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have Kirk Cousins under contract, but he could be moved this offseason. His cap number of more than $45 million make things difficult.

1

1