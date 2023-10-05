How many 3s does Joe Mazzulla want the Boston Celtics to shoot in 2023-24?

With the commencement of the Boston Celtics‘ training camp for the NBA’s 2023-24 season, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla emphasized that while 3-pointers remain extremely important for the ball club, he is receptive to post-ups and other scoring avenues that can at times be more suited to this roster and the players on it.

Mazzulla mentioned that there would be times when the team might adjust its strategy, such as in close games or late in the fourth quarter. He emphasized the need to take the best possible shot, whether it’s a three-pointer or a mid-range shot, and to be versatile in their offensive approach.

CLNS Media reporter Bobby Manning provided real-time coverage from the Celtics’ Auerbach Center in Brighton after the team’s first training camp practice this past Tuesday.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear what Mazzulla had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire