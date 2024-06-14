Manuel Neuer sets new appearance record

Manuel Neuer’s start tonight is his 35th in a major international tournament, a new German record, surpassing Philipp Lahm.

Per Opta, only Cristiano Ronaldo (43) and Paolo Maldini (36) have made more appearances than Neuer at major international tournaments.

35 – Manuel Neuer bestreitet seinen 35. Einsatz bei Welt- und Europameisterschaften, so viele wie kein anderer deutscher Spieler (Philipp Lahm: 34). Von den europäischen Spielern kommen nur Cristiano Ronaldo (43) und Paolo Maldini (36) auf mehr. Leader. @FCBayern #GERSCO pic.twitter.com/mu9MnVKI4t — OptaFranz (@OptaFranz) June 14, 2024

Neuer featured against both Ukraine and Greece in the warm-up games, the goalkeeper’s first appearances for Germany since his horrific leg break in a freak skiing accident.

Prior to Euro 2024, Nagelsmann stated that Neuer would be his number one for the tournament, ahead of Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen and Hoffenheim’s Oliver Baumann, while Stuttgart’s Alexander Nübel was the player cut from the 27-man squad.

Heading into the tournament, which Germany host, there was certainly some questions asked whether Neuer should be the nation’s number one this summer.

Germany play Scotland in Munich tonight, before games against Hungary and Switzerland follow on June 19 and June 23.

GGFN | Daniel Pinder