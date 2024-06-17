Manuel Neuer not interested in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen debate for Germany No.1 spot

Germany have set a marker down at Euro 2024 after a 5-1 opening win over Scotland with veteran Manuel Neuer in goal.

The hosts are amongst the favourites to go on and win the European Championship title next month and they made a perfect start.

Julian Nagelsmann has opted to bring Neuer back in as his first choice keeper, following his return from injury in October, with Marc-Andre Ter Stegen returning to his deputy role.

Ter Stegen impressed in Neuer’s absence but Nagelsmann’s plan was always to start with Neuer at Euro 2024.

Neuer has insisted the challenge of working with Ter Stegen on a daily basis is pushing him to maintain a high level but claimed the debate over who should start helps no one.

“It’s important we stay united. We have a large squad with great players, but starting debates does not help. The goal keepers work to support each other”, as per reports from Marca.

Neuer was also asked over whether he would step down from international duty after the competition, and he admitted it is a consideration, as he will be 40 before the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.