Manuel Neuer on criticism towards him: “I didn’t think much about the debate”

Speaking at Germany’s press conference (via @iMiaSanMia), Manuel Neuer has addressed the criticism towards him as Germany’s number one.

When asked about the criticism towards his performances, Neuer said: “I didn’t read anything. I’ve always done it that way: I go into the analysis with the people in charge here. We discuss everything and look at the pictures and evaluate everything based on the pictures. So I didn’t think much about the debate. What’s important is the relationship of trust between coaches, players and me. And there’s a lot of trust there.”

Neuer did not instil confidence with his performances in the warm-up friendlies against Ukraine and Greece before the beginning of the Euros, while against Scotland he had very little to do due to how dominant Germany were in their 5-1 win.

The man some call to start for Germany is Barcelona goalkeeper, Marc-André ter Stegen. The former Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper was the number one right after the 2022 World Cup when Neuer broke his leg up until the previous March international break.

On his competition with ter Stegen, Neuer said: “It’s important for the team to stick together, regardless of the position. We have a big and good squad with great players everywhere. Discussions won’t help us. We have to work together in the goalkeeper position as well”

Germany’s next game of EURO 2024 is against Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday. A win would secure their place in the next round.

GGFN | Jack Meenan