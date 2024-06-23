Manuel Neuer breaks EUROs record with start vs Switzerland 🧤

Manuel Neuer’s position as German no.1 came into question prior to the European Championship starting, but since then he has gone onto cement his spot in Julian Nagelsmann’s side.

Tonight, against Switzerland, he became the goalkeeper with the most appearances in the tournament.

Neuer’s start against Scotland took him past Hugo Lloris, his start against Hungary past Rui Patricio and Edwin van der Sar, and he is now clear of Italian legend Gianluigi Buffon with 18 appearances.

Those appearances have come across four tournaments with the Bayern Munich stopper now having started every single EUROs game for Germany since the 2008 final, where Jens Lehmann was between the sticks.

Unfortunately for the 38-year-old and his side, they are trailing 1-0 to Switzerland and currently set to finish second in the group, which could completely change the dynamic of the tournament as a whole.

Will Neuer’s record-breaking night be a happy one, potentially leading to title success like Patricio, or will it end in disappointment, running the big risk of him ending his career without a EUROs medal like the other keepers on the podium?