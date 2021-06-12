Manuel Margot's RBI single
Manuel Margot beats out a ground ball on the infield, driving in Yandy Díaz to increase the Rays' lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st inning
For 21 years, Bo Schembechler preached doing the right thing at Michigan. It turns out he was a fraud.
HoopsHype ranks the five players who have appeared most on our Trade Rumors Page over the past week, headlined by Kemba Walker.
Christian Eriksen fell to the ground and was unconscious during Denmark - Finland at EURO 2020, as the game was suspended but then restarted after he was taken to hospital.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came close to claiming a maiden Grand Slam title in her 52nd appearance in the main draw of a major, but after Saturday's French Open final she said she was ultimately betrayed by her own body. She fought throughout but bowed out with a 6-1 2-6 6-4 defeat as her Czech opponent, Barbora Krejcikova, won her first Grand Slam title. Actually in the third set during the Sabalenka match, I said to myself, 'If I win this match, I'm going to cry'.
As big a deal, as significant an accomplishment, as it was for Novak Djokovic to eliminate Rafael Nadal in the French Open semifinals, there is still another match to play in Paris. Neither, of course, does Djokovic.
Christian Eriksen was stretchered off the field after collapsing in the first half, a scary scene in Copenhagen.
Phil Mickelson wanted Barkley to drive two hours last Thanksgiving for a practice round ahead of The Match III.
Watch as 2022 five-star Ohio State quarterback commit Quinn Ewers absolutely launches a football an astounding distance through the air.
Even an NFL player is no match for Simone Biles when it comes to strength.
White Sox closer Liam Hendricks made a bit of scene on the mound in Friday night's 5-4 win over the Detroit Tigers when he refused to pitch in a torrential downpour.
Details for Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott won last year's All-Star Race at Bristol.
Wentz's seat is already a little warm according to B/R.
One former NBA head coach believes Ben Simmons will cost the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.
Now that teams are starting to chat about potential trades, here are the biggest names in the game who could be moved at the July 30 trade deadline.
At what point does "Durant’s personal bodyguard" just become Nets security guard?
Eriksen was transported to a hospital, where officials later said he was awake, breathing and speaking to teammates via phone.
Novak Djokovic will take on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open final after beating four-time defending champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.
Rafael Nadal was his usual gracious self despite suffering his first defeat at Roland Garros since 2015 as he went out to world number one Novak Djokovic in the the French Open semi-finals on Friday, saying his opponent had deserved his victory. It was only 13-time champion Nadal's third defeat here since his debut in 2005 and the first time in 115 best-of-five-set matches on clay that he had lost after taking the opening set. With the temperature dropping as the sun started to set, Nadal's usually devastating top spin was less effective and top seed Djokovic started an unlikely comeback after losing the first five games to win 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) 6-2.
As the Nets prepare for Game 4 of their series against the Bucks on Sunday, they’ll do so knowing they’ll once again be without the services of James Harden, who remains out with a hamstring injury suffered in Game 1.