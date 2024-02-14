Manual girls basketball wins fifth consecutive game, makes statement against No. 11 Butler

With about a week to go in the regular season, Manual girls basketball is playing its best when it matters the most.

The Crimsons defeated Butler, 75-56, on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to five games. Led by sophomore Ashlinn James (23 points) and junior Electra Lovely-Tolbert (18 points), Manual (16-6) earned a signature win over the 11th-ranked team in the state ahead of postseason play.

The Crimsons took the lead in the first quarter after a midrange jumper from senior Alana Smith and never looked back.

While Manual received balanced scoring, Butler relied on Kentucky signee Ramiya White to carry the load. White’s soft touch in the paint couldn’t stop Manual from rolling, though. Senior Londyn James hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key late in the first quarter to give the Crimsons a 21-12 lead.

In the second quarter, Ashlinn James connected from the field despite a Butler defender slightly stripping the ball out of her hand as she went up for a turnaround fadeaway. Despite the heavy contact, James increased Manual’s lead to 13.

The Crimsons’ lead grew to as many as 18 points in the second half despite Butler using a full-court press. Butler (19-8) cut Manual’s lead to 12 after a 3-pointer from senior Keziah Bradley, but that was as close as they got in the second half.

This story will be updated.

