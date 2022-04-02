Manu Ginobili, Lindsay Whalen, Swin Cash, Tim Hardaway among 2022 Basketball Hall of Fame inductees

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced the members of the 2022 class of inductees on Saturday, and the list includes NBA, WNBA, international stars, outstanding coaches and even a referee.

Here's the full list of the 13 inductees in the 2022 class:

Swin Cash , four-time WNBA All-Star, three-time WNBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and currently an executive with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Larry Costello , six time NBA All-Star and NBA champion with the 1967 Philadelphia 76ers. Costello died in 2001.

Hugh Evans , NBA referee who officiated over 2,200 games including 35 NBA Finals games.

Manu Ginobili , four-time NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, two-time All-Star and 2004 Olympic gold medalist.

Tim Hardaway , five-time All-Star and 2000 Olympic gold medalist.

Del Harris , longtime coach who spent nearly 50 years coaching in the NBA, at the college level, and internationally.

Lou Hudson , six-time All-Star with the Atlanta Hawks. "Sweet" Lou died in 2014.

Bob Huggins , longtime college coach who led teams to 25 NCAA tournament appearances, two NCAA Final Fours and over 900 career wins in his 40+ year career.

George Karl , coach of five NBA teams over 27-year career, sixth all time in NBA career wins, 22 playoff runs and 2013 NBA Coach of the Year.

Radivoj Korac , Serbian and Yugoslav player who won an Olympic silver medal in 1968 and was enshrined in the FIBA Hall of Fame in 2007. Korac died in a car crash in 1969 at age 30.

Theresa Shank-Grentz , longtime NCAA coach, three-time AIAW national champion, Olympic bronze medalist in 1992, three-time All-American as a player at Immaculata.

Marianne Stanley , college and WNBA coach, three-time AIAW champion, led Old Dominion to 1985 national championship, 2002 WNBA head coach of the year with the Washington Mystics, and current head coach of the Indiana Fever.

Lindsay Whalen, four-time WNBA champion, five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist.

Of the 13 members of the 2022 class, only Ginobili and Whalen were first-time nominees.

Story continues

Once the announcement was made, congratulations flooded in on social media from teams and schools, and some of the honorees even tweeted about it themselves.

🇺🇲This is another thing that you never expect to happen when you start playing ball. Thanks to everybody that help me during this journey! 🙏

🇦🇷Otra de las cosas que nunca soñás cuando empezás a picar la pelotita naranja! Gracias a todos los que me acompañaron en este camino! 🙏 https://t.co/S3K4ScZm6F — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) April 2, 2022

Official… Way Up I Feel Blessed🙏🏾 https://t.co/AYNEmjdalv — Swin Cash (@SwinCash) April 2, 2022

More than anything, this honor is a celebration of many relationships and great memories over 50 years.



Coach Smith would remind me to always thank the many people who helped me.



Thank you very much! pic.twitter.com/joyigLamgd — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) April 1, 2022

Recognizing greatness. 👏



Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Head Coach Stanley!#22HoopClass pic.twitter.com/pLEk2WMWz9 — Indiana Fever ⛹️‍♀️🏀 (@IndianaFever) April 2, 2022

The enshrinement ceremony is scheduled to take place Sept. 9-10 at the Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.