Manu Ginobili considered a potential replacement for Gregg Popovich

The most common heir apparents mentioned in league and coaching circles today: Will Hardy, the longtime San Antonio assistant now working under Ime Udoka in Boston; Brett Brown; and Manu Ginobili, who rejoined San Antonio last week as an advisor. Becky Hammon will and should be in the mix along with mystery candidates and perhaps other members of the Spurs tree. Ginobili’s appetite for coaching is unclear. Bill Self, head coach of Kansas, has faded out of the rumor mill.

Source: Zach Lowe @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Michael De Leon @mdeleon

The latest episode of the Spurscast is live with @Paul Garcia and @Josh810 discussing training camp questions, Manu’s return to the team and…Ben Simmons projectspurs.com/2021/09/28/spu… presented by @DraftKings #TBPN #GoSpursGo – 4:30 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop’s joke about Mani needing Manu out of the house was a good one, but hopefully what Lonnie said about stopping the spread of vaccine misinformation will help Spurs fans young and old. – 5:12 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Manu and Pop reunited. Party like it’s 2003..2005…2007…2014. (📹@markmendez) #KSATsports #GoSpursGo #Spurs pic.twitter.com/PxvmK54y0m – 3:36 PM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

More Popovich on Manu Ginobili’s new role with the Spurs…“he’s going to do everything…help with management, coaching…probably figure out a 2-week trip to Italy, I might go with him”…Pop added it’s just great to have him back bc it’s Manu Ginobili. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CFYqjffyWL – 10:51 AM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Popovich on why Manu returned to Spurs front office…”his wife needed him gone” #GoSpursGo #KSATsports pic.twitter.com/lAH4Abg6lP – 10:39 AM

Mike Finger @mikefinger

Popovich on how he got Manu to take a front office job:

“I’m not usually one to give up personal information. But his wife wanted him gone.” – 10:22 AM

Story continues

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Pop said Manu Ginobili’s “wife wanted him gone” and that’s how he ended up on the staff. – 10:22 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop on why Manu returned: “His wife needed him gone.” – 10:22 AM

RJ Marquez @KSATRJ

Manu Ginobili in the house for Spurs media day. Manu has returned to the franchise in a front office role, been named Special Advisor to Basketball Operations. #KSATsports #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/svS5TAG1x8 – 9:53 AM

More on this storyline

No one is sure if Popovich will coach beyond this season, but several sources who know him cautioned in recent weeks that it would not surprise them if he returned for 2022-23. Popovich is 26 wins from Don Nelson’s all-time record, but he is not running out the string just to claim it. -via ESPN / September 29, 2021

After 25 seasons in charge, 22 trips to the playoffs and those five titles, Popovich will naturally leave his post how and whenever he chooses. He has earned that right. Chances are we won’t hear from him on any topic until training camp begins, but it’s fair to say — with less than 40 days until camps open leaguewide — that there is far more chatter circulating about the Spurs’ attempts to barge their way into the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes than Pop’s future. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 20, 2021

Popovich is 26 wins shy of passing his dear friend Don Nelson for the most regular-season coaching victories in league history … and I’ve heard enough whispers to believe that he wants that milestone more than he would ever admit. -via marcstein.substack.com / August 20, 2021