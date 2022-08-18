Manti Te’o thought Giants might select him in Round 1 of 2013 NFL draft

Linebacker Manti Te’o had a historic senior season in 2012, leading Notre Dame to the National Championship Game and falling just short of winning a Heisman Trophy. But that’s not what anyone remembers.

What happened in the immediate aftermath of that season is what lingers in the minds of most.

Te’o was the victim of a catfishing scam long before that term became common use. He was tricked into believing he was dating someone long-distance and later tricked into believing she had died.

That’s the simplified version of the story. Unfortunately, there’s much more to it as outlined in the recent Netflix documentary, Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.

The gut-wrenching story details Te’o’s life at the time and how the hoax impacted him as both a person and a player. It also breaks down his experience at the 2013 NFL Combine and his slide in the 2013 NFL draft.

As Te’o slipped down the board in Round 1, the New York Giants came up to pick at No. 19 overall. In that moment, he thought that’s where his fall might end.

“I remember going through the draft and I knew that the Giants really liked me but I just wasn’t sure,” Te’o recalled. “They didn’t pick me up and I was like, ‘uh man, I’m not going to get picked.'”

Te’o had reason to believe the Giants might select him. They had held pre-draft visits with him and although they did ask him about the hoax, the interviews primarily focused on football.

Giants great Justin Tuck, also from Notre Dame, visited with Te’o at the time and also publicly signed off on him.

But it wasn’t meant to be. The Giants selected Syracuse offensive lineman Justin Pugh at No. 19. Te’o eventually went to the San Diego Chargers at No. 38 overall (Round 2).

While with the Chargers, Te’o played alongside offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger, who had a brief cup of coffee with the Giants in 2012.

Serves as a great reminder… you never fully know what people are going through. Right? Manti was put through the damn ringer but still punched the clock every single day. Amazingly tough-minded person, and a testament to perseverance. (2/2) — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) August 17, 2022

Te’o would spend eight-plus seasons in the NFL but admits for the first three, he was a shell of his former self. He eventually found his stride with the New Orleans Saints but was never able to dominate at the same level he had in college.

Te’o last played in 2020-2021 as a member of the Chicago Bears.

