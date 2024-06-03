Manti Te’o is on the ballot to be a 2025 College Football Hall of Famer

As we all remember, Notre Dame linebacker Manti Te’o had an illustrious career for the Irish.

He was a two-time All-American, won the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, Lott Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award, and the Lombardi Trophy during his senior year in 2012. Te’o’s hardware during that year was impressive and it was enough for the National Football Foundation to add his as a nominee to be enshrined into its Hall of Fame.

Multiple other big names made the list as well like former Irish assistant Urban Meyer, Alabama head coach Nick Saban, Pittsburgh defensive tackle Aaron Donald and center Olin Kreutz.

The National Football Foundation has announced the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot! Who do you think should join college football’s most elite fraternity? Click to see the names on the ballot, and let us know: https://t.co/oY0NU3awFA#NFF #HonoringLegends pic.twitter.com/BsE2v9fkcm — National Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 3, 2024

Hopefully the voters get this right and add Te’o to the Hall of Fame.

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on X (Formerly Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on X: @MikeFChen

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire