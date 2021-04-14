Mantha steps up in Capitals debut

There were a few noteworthy post-trade deadline debuts on Tuesday. Taylor Hall played in his first game with Boston, David Rittich made his first start with Toronto, but the most successful of them was Anthony Mantha’s first contest with the Washington Capitals.

Granted, Washington didn’t exactly need Mantha last night given that they cruised to a 6-1 victory over Philadelphia, but he still offered them a glimpse of what they are getting with him. He scored a goal and registered an assist, which makes this his third multi-point game of the season. He’s up to 12 goals and 23 points in 43 contests this season, which isn’t great, especially given the high price Washington paid to get him from Detroit, but the Capitals were paying more for the player they hope he will be rather than the one he’s been in 2020-21.

Mantha at the age of 26 isn’t a prospect anymore, but his best years are arguably ahead of him and he’s in just the first season of a reasonable four-year, $22.8 million contract. The Capitals are hoping he’ll fit in well as Washington looks to stay in win-now mode for a few more years. He certainly could be of use to them now as Washington maintains its narrow lead in the highly competitive East Division.

BOSTON 3 BUFFALO 2 (SO)

Taylor Hall’s Bruins debut against his former team ended up being a quiet game for him. He did have three shots but finished without a point and he wasn’t used in the shootout.

Instead, it was Craig Smith who led the charge for Boston with a goal and an assist. He has nine goals and 24 points in 39 games.

The Bruins other non-shootout goal was scored by David Krejci. When it came to the shootout, Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk both found the back of the net.

Linus Ullmark started the game for the Sabres, but after making three saves he exited the contest with a lower-body injury. Dustin Tokarski stepped into the game and saved 29 of 31 shots the rest of the way. He was beaten in both shootout rounds though, which kept him from getting the win.

Jeremy Swayman turned aside 21 of 23 shots in regulation time. He held the Sabres at bay in both shootout rounds, earning his third win in four career starts.

WASHINGTON 6 PHILADELPHIA 1

Conor Sheary scored a goal and registered two assists for the Capitals. He’s up to 11 goals and 19 points in 40 contests.

Tom Wilson netted the game-winning goal and registered an assist. That gives him 11 goals and 27 points in 34 games.

Anthony Mantha also had a goal and an assist in his first game with Washington. Including his time with Detroit, he has 12 goals and 23 points in 43 games.

Ilya Samsonov saved 29 of 30 Flyers shots. He improved to 10-3-1 with a 2.83 GAA and .899 save percentage in 15 contests.

Brian Elliott obviously had a far worse night. He stopped 26 of 32 shots, dropping to 11-6-1 with a 3.04 GAA and .888 save percentage in 22 games.

NY RANGERS 3 NEW JERSEY 0

Igor Shesterkin led the Rangers to victory with a 27-save shutout. It was the first perfect game of his career. He’s 11-9-3 with a 2.35 GAA and .924 save percentage in 24 games.

Will Butcher had a team-high four shots against Shesterkin. Butcher has a goal on 17 shots this season.

Mackenzie Blackwood turned aside 17 of 19 shots. He never faced more than eight shots in a single period.

Mika Zibanejad scored the first and therefore game-winning goal. He’s up to 15 goals and 33 points in 42 games.

Pavel Buchnevich contributed a goal and an assist for the Rangers. That gives him 16 goals and 37 points in 41 contests.

CALGARY 3 TORONTO 2 (OT)

David Rittich’s first start for Toronto came against the only other NHL team he’s ever played for. He did alright, but he wasn’t able to best his former team. He stopped 25 of the Flames’ 28 shots.

Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime winner and registered an assist. He has 15 goals and 31 points in 42 games.

Calgary also got a goal and an assist from Elias Lindholm. He’s up to 11 goals and 36 points in 42 contests.

John Tavares assisted on both of the Maple Leafs’ goals. He has 13 goals and 36 points in 43 games.

Jacob Markstrom saved 24 of 26 shots Tuesday night. He has a 14-14-2 record, 2.88 GAA, and .901 save percentage in 30 starts.

NASHVILLE 7 TAMPA BAY 2

Viktor Arvidsson scored two goals, including the game-winning goal, and registered an assist. He has 10 goals and 24 points in 43 games.

Roman Josi contributed a goal and recorded two assists for the Predators. That gives him five goals and 27 points in 37 contests.

Juuse Saros saved 21 of 23 Lightning shots. He’s won five straight games and has allowed just seven goals over that span.

Brayden Point found the back of the net for Tampa Bay. It was his 17th goal and 35th point in 42 games.

Curtis McElhinney kicked out just 15 of 22 shots last night. He’s 3-5-1 with a 3.48 GAA and .862 save percentage in nine starts.

FLORIDA 3 DALLAS 2 (OT)

Frank Vatrano scored the overtime winner. It was his 14th goal and 20th point int 42 games.

Aleksander Barkov also found the back of the net for Florida. He has 18 goals and 44 points in 37 games.

Dallas got a goal and an assist for Jason Robertson. That gives him 12 goals and 29 points in 36 contests.

Anton Khudobin stopped 28 of 31 Panthers shots. He has a 9-9-6 record, 2.34 GAA, and .913 save percentage in 24 starts.

At the other end of the ice, Chris Driedger saved 24 of 26 shots. He has a 12-5-2 record, 2.04 GAA, and .930 save percentage in 19 games.