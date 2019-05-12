Mantha leads Canada past Britain, USA thrash France

Anthony Mantha scored twice and supplied three assists as Canada crushed Great Britain, while United States thrashed France at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

Detroit Red Wings forward Mantha was in scintillating form as Canada bounced back from an opening defeat to Finland with an 8-0 victory in Group A.

Kyle Turris had two goals and an assist, and Britain coach Peter Russell replaced goaltender Ben Bowns with Jackson Whistle after Mantha rounded off the scoring in the third period.

USA scored three goals in the space of two first-period minutes en route to a 7-1 rout against France.

Alex DeBrincat and Colin White each grabbed a double and were two of six USA players who had two points in the match.

Both sides sit behind Germany, who kept pace with Finland at the top of Group A by beating Denmark 2-1.

Switzerland went to the summit of Group B with a 3-1 victory over Latvia, but Russia joined them on six points by overcoming Austria 5-0.

In Sunday's other game, Sweden scored six times in the final period to defeat Italy 8-0.