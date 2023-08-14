Mantachie's young offense getting a feel for unique system

Aug. 14—MANTACHIE — Mantachie's football team faces the challenge this year of trying to continue the program's upward trajectory while trying to replace almost all of its offensive production from last year.

The Mustangs finished 7-4 last season and have seen their record improve every year since a winless 2018 campaign. Mantachie coach Ken Adams' fourth year in charge will kick off a week from Friday against Holly Springs.

"Our kids are really learning, it's been a really good preseason," Adams said. "We've got a lot of young guys, we've got a lot of guys that haven't played, and now it's their time to play. So, they're stepping up, and we're seeing improvement every day."

Mantachie lost virtually all of its top offensive playmakers from last season. The Mustangs will still run their old-school Notre Dame box offense, and Adams finds it fun to watch his young team grasp it.

"This is the reason why we coach — there's going to be mistakes, we know there's going to be mistakes," Adams said. "But watching a young guy, our two quarterbacks, Caleb Jones and Hudson Trulove, watching them each day start feeling and understanding all of the movement that's going on and all of the things that they've got to do, along with the offensive line and everybody else and our backs. Because we have a lot of movement, a lot of moving pieces that have to come together. It's really fun to coach."

Sophomore Levi Ellis is Mantachie's top returner offensively after rushing for 153 yards and two touchdowns last season. However, because of how Mantachie's offense works, he won't have to carry the load by himself.

"The thing with our offense is, our quarterback, our blocking back, our tailback and our wingback, they all can play any of those four positions," Adams said. "There's no set 'this guy, this guy, this guy.' Because in the course of an offense, everything from the wingback to blocking back to tailback, any of them can touch the ball, any of them can carry it. It's just a matter of getting the ball in that person's hands."

The other leading figure for the Mustangs will be senior tackle Nate Kelley, whose experience and frame (6-foot-6, 305 pounds) will be vital for them.

"Nate's able to block down on three-techniques, he's able to reach five-techniques and he's also able to go to the second level," Adams said. "He's a big, wide body and he can get to the second level blocking. If we're down blocking and he's able to climb to the second level, for those linebackers to get through or get around him, they've got a bubble. That bubble helps us, so we're in good shape."

brendan.farrell@djournal.com