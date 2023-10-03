Mansfield Town 0-0 Wrexham: Arthur Okonkwo shines as Dragons claim point

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo produced an inspired display as Wrexham claimed a point with a 0-0 draw against League Two promotion hopefuls Mansfield Town.

The Arsenal loanee made stunning saves to deny Aaron Lewis and Ollie Clarke at the One Call Stadium in an entertaining stalemate with chances for both sides.

Ollie Palmer and Aaron Hayden missed the best opportunities for Wrexham.

Mansfield remain unbeaten in the league and are seventh in League Two, two points above Wrexham who are ninth.

Lewis's blocked shot in the opening minute set the tone for what was a dominant first half from the hosts as Okonkwo produced a fine save to keep out Lewis's low driven strike as the Stags looked the likelier to net the opener.

Mansfield's top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn - who made six loan appearances for the Dragons in 2020 - also headed straight at the goalkeeper before drilling against the post minutes later as Wrexham's goal lived a charmed life.

Lewis then blazed over before Okonkwo got a vital touch to tip Clarke's fierce strike on to the post to ensure the score remained level at the break.

Ex-Stag Palmer's glancing header from a James McClean free-kick sailed inches wide as Wrexham showed signs of life in the second half.

Mansfield's James Gale also stung the palms of Okonkwo before Elliot Lee and Hayden both threatened at the other end.

McClean and Keillor-Dunn both went close late on, and the stalemate ensured Mansfield remain unbeaten this season while Wrexham are winless in their past three outings.

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson:

"[In the first half] Probably our quality let us down, we weren't quite slick enough in possession. But even then, when you're not at your best, you've got to stand strong.

"The goalkeeper's made some great saves. We got some great blocks in and defended set plays well to get us in at half time at 0-0 with a great chance to go on and win the game.

"I thought in the second half we showed a lot more quality in our play but still showed that steeliness.

"We stood strong as a team and it's a really important clean sheet."