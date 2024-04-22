Mansfield Town announce open top bus tour

The coming season will be the Stags' first back in the third tier for 21 years [PA Media]

Mansfield Town Football Club has announced there will be an open top bus parade on Sunday after the team secured promotion to League One.

Mansfield Town won 2-1 against Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, which clinched the team's promotion.

The tour will leave the club's ground - One Call Stadium - at 13:00 BST.

A new marquee and fan zone will be open for refreshments, and further details will be announced in the coming days, said the club.

Mansfield fans streamed on to the One Call Stadium pitch to celebrate their promotion-clinching win against Accrington [PA Media]

The League Two title has already been claimed by Stockport and the Stags are currently second in the table.

Mansfield Town will play their final game of the season against Barrow on Saturday.

The coming season will be the Stags' first back in the third tier for 21 years.

