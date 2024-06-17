Mansfield sign versatile midfielder Oshilaja

Deji Oshilaja started his professional career with Cardiff City [Getty Images]

League One newcomers Mansfield Town have signed Deji Oshilaja on a two-year deal following the versatile midfielder's release by Burton Albion.

The 31-year-old, who is also capable of playing in defence, scored 12 goals in 133 appearances across three seasons with the Brewers.

Oshilaja has spent the large majority of his career playing in League One, having also previously featured in the division for Charlton Athletic, AFC Wimbledon and Gillingham.

He is the fourth new addition made by Stags boss Nigel Clough since his side's promotion and follows the arrivals of Australia midfielder Keanu Baccus, full-back Frazer Blake-Tracy and striker Lee Gregory.

"The manager has a clear plan for me in terms of what he wants me to bring to the team so that's exciting," Oshilaja told the club website.

"The way people speak about him – I feel that's someone I want to play for."