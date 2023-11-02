Mansfield Senior vs Rocky River: Tyger D vs Pirate O will be must-see football

MANSFIELD — It will be the Tyger D vs the Rocky River O.

Strength vs strength will meet at Arlin Field on Friday night for the Division III Region 10 quarterfinals. Let's take a deep dive into this one to see who has the advantage.

High School Football: Battle-tested: Mansfield Senior football's 2023 success looks a lot like 30 years ago

The Matchup

No. 5 Rocky River (10-1) at No. 4 Mansfield Senior (9-2), 7 p.m. Friday

Mansfield Senior: The Tygers are one of the most consistent football teams still left in the playoffs. In 11 total games, they hold a scoring advantage in every single quarter and are notoriously fast starters with a 102-56 advantage in the first quarter of games this season. They also come out of the halftime locker room focused with a 75-31 advantage in the third quarter. For the year, the Tygers are averaging 27.5 points per game and only allow 16.2. They have run for 1,506 yards on 356 carries with 14 touchdowns averaging 4.2 yards per carry while allowing 3.3 on defense with 1,225 yards and 13 scores. The Tygers complete 44.3% of their passes going 94-for-212 with 1,615 yards and 21 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Defensively, they allowed 117 completions for 1,394 yards and 11 scores, but they have picked off opponents 14 times. The Tygers have turned over opponents 23 times while only committing 11 themselves so winning the turnover battle has been key to their success this season.

Mansfield Senior High School's Symirr Phillips (40) sacks Mount Vernon High School's Mason Richards (5) during high school football action Friday, Oct. 13, 2023 at Mount Vernon High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL

Rocky River: The Pirates own one of the most prolific offenses in all of Division III. They are averaging 432.4 yards per game having thrown for 3,189 and ran for 1,567 in 11 games. Last week's 14-7 win over Clyde was the first time the Pirates have been held under 28 points all season long as they are now averaging 39.5 per game with seven games of 40-plus points and three of 50-plus. They do a lot of their damage through the air with 42 passing touchdowns but can run it effectively with 21 scores on the ground. Defensively, the Pirates can give up some points allowing 19.5 per game, but have seen teams put up more than 21 in five games this season including a 59-piece to Perkins in Week 3. They have 13 interceptions and six fumble recoveries so they don't create a ton of turnovers, but they don't turn it over a ton either with seven picks and six lost fumbles. Efficiency at its finest.

Analysis: It will be strength against strength in this one. Mansfield Senior's defense vs Rocky River's offense. And that will be the key to winning for either team. If the Tygers can continue to play great defense as it has all year and take advantage of some turnovers, it should give the offense just enough possessions to take advantage of the Rocky River defense. If the Pirates put extended drives together and finish with points, it will force the Tygers to have to make plays on offense to live another week. But, as they say, defense wins championships and that logic will be put to the test Friday night.

Key Players to Watch

Amarr Davis, Mansfield Senior

After earning All-Ohio honors as a defensive back last season, teams learned their lesson and completely avoided throwing Davis's way this year. He doesn't have an interception, but he is impacting the game in different ways by limiting the field where teams are looking to throw. With an air-raid team like Rocky River, Davis might have a field day picking off passes. If he doesn't, at least the Tygers know where the ball is going to be thrown, in the complete opposite direction of Davis. Offensively, he is having a great year at wide receiver with 36 catches for 640 yards and six touchdowns including two catches for 45 yards and a TD in the Round 1 win over Lexington. Going against a team that takes more chances throwing the football, Davis could be the x-factor on Friday night.

Tyger defender Maurice Bradley II sacks Keaton Fausel of New Philadelphia on Friday night at Arlin Field.

Julian Patti, Rocky River

Without a doubt, Patti will be the best passing quarterback the Tygers have seen this year and they have played against some great ones. Patti has completed 189-of-287 passes for 3,126 yards and 42 touchdowns. He is throwing 3.8 TDs per game and completes 66% of his passes. He had only thrown seven interceptions on the year and averages 16.5 yards per completion and 284.2 per game. He is a gifted passer but not much of a runner with -29 yards on the season so the Tygers will have to make him uncomfortable in the pocket and make sure he doesn't have all day to throw. If anyone is familiar with the Tyger defense, that is always its M.O.

Jamier Petty, Mansfield Senior

While the big storyline on Friday will be how the Tyger defense handles the dynamic pass game of Ricky River, the player who may have the biggest impact is Petty and it will come on the offensive side of the ball. The best way to stop a high-powered offense of an opponent is to keep it off of the field and that will start with Petty and his ability to run the football. If the Tygers can control the clock, put up time-consuming drives and dominate in the run game, it will have a bigger impact on the outcome than how the TYs handle things defensively. He has 585 yards rushing and six touchdowns averaging 4.8 yards per carry so the Tygers won't mind being in third and short situations with Petty running the rock.

Nick Disalvo, Rocky River

For an air-raid offense to work, you have to have a decent run game to compliment it or else defenses will just drop back in max coverage and pick you apart. That is where Disalvo comes in. He has 1,390 yards and 17 touchdowns on 146 carries this season averaging 9.5 yards per carry and 126.4 per game. It might be safe to say that the reason Rocky River's pass game is so great is because Disalvo is even better. If he can rip off some big runs and keep the Tyger defense honest, the Pirates have a shot.

Mansfield Senior High School's Amarr Davis (8) is tackled by Ashland High School's Josh Pancake (34) and Gunner Lacey (24) during high school football action at Arlin Field Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. TOM E. PUSKAR

Maurice Bradley II, Mansfield Senior

The key to stopping the run is to have a stud linebacker and that is where Bradley II comes in. For the season, Bradley has 128 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He is great at finding the perfect gaps to blitz and is even better at bringing down runners behind the line of scrimmage and both will be crucial on Friday night. If he can help put Rocky River in second and third and long situations, he and the rest of the Tygers can pin their ears back and get after the QB while letting the secondary do what they always do and make plays on the ball. If Bradley plays well, the Tygers win this one.

Ryan Ricketti, Rocky River

Every great QB has a great wide receiver or two to throw to. Ricketti is a great one. He has 74 catches for 1,085 yards and 16 touchdowns this season averaging 14.7 yards per catch and 98.6 per game. He has a long of 81 yards this season and is a big-play threat whenever he steps foot on the field. He is also one of the best defensive players for the Pirates with four interceptions. If the Pirates have any shot at keeping the Tyger defense at bay, Ricketti is going to have to be the sure-handed wide receiver he has been all year.

Symirr Phillips, Mansfield Senior

Remember the key to keeping a pocket QB uncomfortable? Phillips is the guy who can do it. He is nearly unblockable on the defensive line with 74 tackles, 12.5 sacks and 20.5 tackles for loss. He thrives in making sure the QB knows he doesn't have much time to scan the field and throw or he is going to be right in his lap soon after the snap. Phillips is having a standout year and this will be the biggest game of his young career and one that could really help his future explode.

Trent Delventhal, Rocky River

There isn't much being said about the Pirate defense, but that doesn't mean it isn't good. Delventhal is a stud on that side of the ball with 5.5 sacks, 54 tackles and seven tackles for loss. He came up with a huge fumble recovery late in the win over Clyde that ended a scoring threat that could have tied things up. He has six total tackles in that one. Had it not been for his defensive leadership, the Pirates wouldn't be playing in a regional quarterfinal.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield Senior Tygers to meet Rocky River Pirates in OHSAA football playoffs