Mansfield Senior, Shelby put up unexplainable numbers during OHSAA regional quarterfinal wins

The numbers the Mansfield Senior Tygers and Shelby Whippets put up in their respective regional quarterfinal victories last week were simply *opens up the thesaurus* astonishing, astounding, surprising, bewildering, stunning, staggering, shocking, startling, stupefying, breathtaking, perplexing, confounding, dismaying, disconcerting, shattering, awesome, awe-inspiring and amazing. Did I miss any?

Don't believe me? Let's take a look at some of the numbers that came out of the only two Richland County teams left standing in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Football Playoffs last week.

126

Number of combined points scored by the Shelby Whippets and Mansfield Senior Tygers during their regional quarterfinal wins. Shelby beat Van Wert 71-41 while Mansfield Senior topped Rocky River 55-21. The 55 points scored by the Tygers were the most they have scored in a game since beating Ashland 56-21 on Oct. 11, 2019 when they made a run to the Division III state championship game. It is also the most points the Tygers have ever scored in a postseason game and most points scored in a half with 41.

For the Whippets, it was their most points scored in a game since dropping 82 in an 83-82 loss to Tiffin Columbian in Week 8 of the 2014 season which remains one of the highest-scoring games in Ohio high school football history. The 71 points scored by the Whippets is believed to be a program record for points in a playoff game. The 2017 regional championship team scored 50 in the quarterfinals and the 2016 regional finals had 56 in the first round. The two teams combined for five 20-plus-point quarters with Shelby dropping 21, 21 and 22 in the first, second and third quarters. The Tygers scored 20 in the first and 21 in the second to start the second half with a running clock.

1,196

Number of combined yards piled up by the Tygers and Whippets in Week 12. The Whippets blazed the turf at the Whippet Athletic Complex with 679 total yards of offense. They had 430 yards passing while running for 249 while the Tygers went for 517 total yards of offense with 360 on the ground and 157 through the air. Brayden DeVito threw for 427 yards on 20 completions for a 21.35 average as Issaiah Ramsey was his main target with 247 yards receiving giving him 3,000 for his career and making him the all-time record holder passing Blaine Bowman's 2,883. Miles Swisher had 130 yards receiving as well. He also ran for 122 yards on 16 carries to average 7.63 yards per carry. Skyler Winters also ran for 105 on 15 touches.

The Tygers had a historic night running the football with three 100-yard rushers as Zyion Brown ran for 124 on 15 carries, Duke Reese had 121 on seven carries and Jamier Petty had 103 on 6 touches. It is a playoff program record. The Tygers entered the game with just one 100-yard rusher on the season when Petty ran for 101 against West Holmes in Week 4 before putting three over the century mark Friday night. Reese also threw for 157 helping him surpass 4,000 career yards.

18

Number of combined touchdowns scored by the Tygers and Whippets in their quarterfinal wins. Shelby found the end zone 10 times in its win over Van Wert as DeVito combined for five touchdowns, three passing and two rushing, while Winters had four rushing TDs and Miles Swisher had one. DeVito tossed TDs to Swisher, Ramsey and Nic Eyster. The Tygers had an amazing seven different players score touchdowns in the win over Rocky River. Reese ran for two scores while Brown, Petty and Ryan Au all ran for one score apiece. Reese threw three TDs, one apiece to Amarr Davis, Nate Dismuke and Jermain Bradley. It was Davis's 20th career touchdown catch making him the all-time leader in that category, too, after breaking the career receptions and receiving yards record earlier this season giving him the triple crown.

3

Number of combined punts for the Tygers and Whippets. Shelby punted two times as Casey Lantz booted two for an average for 43.5 yards, while Mansfield Senior's Quinten DeBolt had a 34-yard punt. In 12 possessions, the Whippets scored 10 TDs, punted twice and rolled up 71 points and only needed 19 total first downs on 63 plays. In nine possessions, the Tygers scored eight TDs, punted once and collected 21 first downs on their way to 55 total points on 50 plays.

791

Number of combined yards allowed by the Mansfield Senior and Shelby defenses. The Tygers allowed 330 total yards on 40 plays for an average of 8.25 per play, but Rocky River had touchdowns of 80, 70 and 70 yards to account for 220 yards of total offense. Aside from those plays, the Tygers held the Pirates to just 2.87 yards per play. Shelby ran into an electric Van Wert team that piled up 461 yards of total offense on 52 plays for an 8.87 yards per play. They allowed 379 yards through the air and four TDs but only gave up 82 on the ground on 22 carries holding Van Wert to just 3.7 yards per carry.

4

Number of combined turnovers forced by the Whippets and Tygers in their quarterfinal wins. The Whippets had two turnovers as Eyster picked off a pass and Karsen Homan recovered a fumble to pick up the only two takeaways of the week. The Tygers also had two takeaways as Amarr Davis, who had nearly double-digit interceptions last season, picked up his first pick of the year after a team finally threw the ball his way for once. Rocky River was also 0-2 on fourth downs.

0

Number of sacks allowed by the Mansfield Senior offensive line. Rocky River had no sack and no tackles for loss as the Tyger offense didn't have a negative-yardage play all night long which is probably why Reese connected on 12-of-13 passes for the evening. His lone incompletion was a recorded drop by a receiver.

5

Number of combined sacks for the Shelby and Mansfield Senior defenses. The Whippets had four with Kasper Marten, Mason Vent, Eyster and Winters having one apiece as the Whippets also had 11 tackles for loss led by Issiah Beck with three. Mansfield Senior had one sack from Maurice Bradley II and had four tackles for loss with 1.5 for Elias Owens, one for Bradley II and 0.5 apiece for Davis, Carter Kessler and Dismuke.

16

Number of combined extra points made by Mansfield Senior and Shelby kickers. Shelby's Casey Lantz made a perfect 9-of-9 attempts (DeVito had a 2-point conversion on the other TD) and Mansfield Senior's Quinten DeBolt was 7-for-8 with his lone miss coming on the first TD of the game before settling in to knock in seven straight. Neither team had to attempt a field goal.

20

Number of combined wins for the Tygers and Whippets. Both teams enter the regional semifinals with matching 10-2 records. It is the first 10-plus win season for Shelby since winning 13 games in 2017. The 10 wins give the Tygers back-to-back 10-win seasons and the fourth 10-plus-win season since 2013.

