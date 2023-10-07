Mansfield Senior scores 25 unanswered in second half of win over Wooster

WOOSTER — It's not how you start, but how you finish, and the Mansfield Senior Tygers football team finished strong Friday night.

After leading just 10-7 at the half against Wooster, the Tygers exploded in the second half, scoring 25 unanswered points to beat the Generals 35-7 and remain undefeated in the Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Griffin DeBolt got the scoring started on a 20-yard field goal with 4:02 left in the first quarter before Wooster took a 7-3 lead at the 2:17 mark. Nate Dismuke then caught a 44-yard pass from Duke Reese with 1:32 left in the first half to give the Tygers a narrow 10-7 lead at intermission.

Reese started the second-half scoring with an 18-yard run with 3:32 left in the third before a Wooster snap out of the endzone for a safety and a DeBolt 38-yard field goal to make it 22-7 at the end of the third.

Elias Owens caught a 2-yard TD pass from Reese, and Zyion Brown ran for a 48-yard score in the fourth quarter to polish off the victory.

Brown ran for a team-high 69 yards, while Reese added 67 and Jamir Petty had 62 to give the Tygers three ball carriers with 60-plus yards rushing. Amarr Davis added 27 on two carries as the Tygers ran for 225 yards on 38 carries.

Reese completed 11 of 19 passes for 128 yards and a pair of scores. Dismuke caught five passes for 81 yards, while Davis added three catches for 33 yards. Mansfield Senior piled up 353 total yards of offense.

Defensively, the Tygers were lights-out. They allowed just 147 yards of total offense and had 5.5 sacks to their credit, 2.5 apiece from Maurice Bradley II and Symirr Phillips. They had nine tackles for loss, with Bradley and Phillips having three apiece and causing four turnovers.

Mansfield Senior (6-2, 5-0) travels to Mount Vernon in Week 9 with a chance to clinch at least a share of the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship.

