Mansfield release trio as seven offered new deals

John-Joe O'Toole ended this season on loan at AFC Wimbledon after just three outings off the bench for Mansfield earlier in the campaign [Getty Images]

League One-bound Mansfield Town have released midfielders John-Joe O'Toole and Anthony Hartigan and defender Callum Johnson, while seven other first-team players are discussing new contacts.

Veteran former Sheffield United midfielder Stephen Quinn could remain with the Stags beyond his 39th birthday after opening talks with the club.

Lucas Akins, Ollie Clarke, James Gale, George Maris, Stephen McLaughlin and Rhys Oates are among the host of players Nigel Clough is looking to keep at the One Call Stadium.

Full-back George Williams, 31, has also had a contract extension triggered after featuring 25 times in his first season with Mansfield.

Hugely experienced former Watford player O'Toole, 35, and 24-year-old Hartigan, however, both leave the East Midlands club after loan stints away last season, while Johnson's 18 months with the Stags also comes to an end.

Mansfield will play in England's third-tier competition for the first time in 21 years after clinching automatic promotion with a third-placed finish in League Two.