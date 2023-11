All-Mansfield News Journal volleyball teams feature 32 Richland County players

MANSFIELD — In all, 32 Richland County volleyball players earned some sort of postseason honor during the 2023 season.

There were 19 players who earned All-District 6 honors including five first teamers, six second, three third and five honorable mentions. There were 30 all-conference players.

Let's find out who landed on the All-Mansfield News Journal volleyball list for the 2023 season.

2023 All-Mansfield News Journal Volleyball Teams

First Team

Ava Brown, Lexington

Division II Second Team All-Ohio, District 6 Player of the Year, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Lena Creed, Ontario

Division II First Team All-District 6, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Cielo Jacobus, Madison

Division I Second Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Madison Henkel, Shelby

Division II First Team All-District 6, First Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Baylie Hoffbauer, Shelby

Division II Second Team All-District 6.

Raegan Standridge, Mansfield Christian

Division IV Second Team All-District 6, First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Tatum Stover, Lexington

Division II First Team All-District 6, First Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Bella Temple, Lexington

Division II First Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Kendra Walp, Shelby

Division II Second Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Sara Wharton, Ontario

Division II Second Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Annie Weaver, Ontario

Division II Second Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Ontario's Lena Creed was named first team All-Mansfield News Journal for her 2023 season.

Second Team

Jastyn Allen, Ontario

Division II Third Team All-District 6, Honorable Mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Maddie Boyer, Lucas

Division IV Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Jaylin Branham, Plymouth

Division IV Honorable Mention All-District 6, Second Team All-Firelands Conference.

Olivia Brown, Lucas

Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Christie Carroll, Clear Fork

Division II Honorable Mention All-District 6, Honorable Mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Adelle Cramer, Mansfield Christian

Division IV Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Kyleah Jones, Mansfield Christian

Honorable Mention All-District 6, Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Rebekah Kapustar, Mansfield Christian

Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Myah Midkiff, Lucas

Honorable Mention All-District 6, Second Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Rozy Stover, Clear Fork

Division II Honorable Mention All-District 6.

Ally Shoemaker, Mansfield Christian

First Team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference.

Eve Schwemley, Shelby

Third Team All-District 6, Honorable Mention All-Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference.

Emily Weaver, Crestview

Division III Third Team All-District 6, Second Team All-Firelands Conference.

Lexington's Tatum Stover winds up for a swing during Lady Lex's 3-2 district semifinal victory on Tuesday night.

Third Team

Amelia Auchard, Mansfield Senior

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Maddie Berry, Madison

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Addison Farris, Madison

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Jenna Lehnhart, Lexington

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Adazianna Manns, Mansfield Senior

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Callea Shifflet, Crestview

Honorable Mention All-Firelands Conference.

Cheyenne Sparks, Plymouth

Honorable Mention All-Firelands Conference.

Kylie Thornton, Lexington

Honorable Mention All-Ohio Cardinal Conference.

Mansfield News Journal Player of the Year: Ava Brown, Lexington.

Mansfield News Journal Coach of the Year: Barbara McLeary, Mansfield Christian.

