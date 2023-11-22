Mansfield Christian girls basketball will have size to compete with anyone in 2023-24

MANSFIELD — It's not often an old-school way of basketball causes excitement.

But Mansfield Christian girls basketball coach Megan Young can hardly control hers. After going 16-8 last season, Young, who is 71-43 entering her sixth season as head coach, brings back five letter winners and two starters after losing four seniors to graduation.

But what has her most excited is how much size the Flames will have in 2023-24.

"We will be big-heavy this year and I am excited," Young said. "We have Kyleah Jones, Raegan Standridge, Adelle Cramer and freshman Bailee Nelson. All have a good amount of size and talent."

Jones, a 5-foot-10 senior post, will headline the returning starters for the Flames. She averaged 12.6 points and 12.3 rebounds one her way to first team All-District 6, first team All-Mid-Buckeye Conference and honorable mention All-Northwest District honors as a junior.

Standridge is a 5-10 senior who had a standout volleyball season and expects to carry that over to hoops. She scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds per game last season earning honorable mention All-District 6 and second team All-MBC honors.

Nelson is a 5-10 freshman and is expected to slide right into the starting lineup in her first varsity action while 5-10 sophomore Cramer will be one of the first options off of the bench giving the Flames four players pushing 6-foot.

Sophomore point guard Zy Davis will run the show. She averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 steals as a freshman in a small role but will have a huge season with more playing time. Sophomore Riley Patrick will start at shooting guard in her first varsity action.

Mansfield Christian's Kyleah Jones headlines a tall Flames lineup in 2023-24.

Junior Ally Shoemaker and Rebekah Kapustar will bring depth to the lineup as options off of the bench.

"Kyleah Jones, Raegan Standridge, Zy Davis, Riley Patrick and Bailee Nelson are players to keep an eye on this year," Young said. "Kyleah and Raegan were a big part of our sectional championship as post-players the last two seasons. they both are great rebounders and can not only score from down low but can also shoot outside.

Zy Davis is so quick and can get in there for a quick steal and can transition the ball quickly. She can also score down low or outside. Bailee Nelson will be a huge asset this year as she can not only handle the ball, but she can also shoot outside and can be a big presence down low. Riley is just a hustler and hard worker; she puts in the time and hard work, and we are looking forward to seeing that hard work pay off this season and help her team in multiple areas."

Nelson will have a tough task of trying to help the Flames replace All-Ohio forward Alexis Rippel and Young sees a lot of similarities between the two players.

"Bailee Nelson is our biggest newcomer," Young said. "She is a workhorse and her size and IQ for the game are not typical for any freshman I have had. Bailee can play any position on the floor; she reminds me of Alexis Rippel with size. She not only works hard but is a natural leader, she is going to be a huge asset to the team this season."

The size advantage should be apparent for the Flames this year, but they will not have the experience at guard that they have enjoyed over the last several seasons that helped them turn the program around drastically.

"We do not have as many returning letter winners this year and graduated some key players, but I think this year’s team will be able to capitalize on our post-game where in the past we have been guard heavy," Young said. "I am really looking forward to seeing how Ky and Raegan step up this season as seniors."

The Flames finished second in the Mid-Buckeye Conference last year behind Loudonville, which seemed poised to win it again this year, but the Flames will not back down from any challenge in 2023-24.

Mansfield Christian's Raegan Standridge will have a much bigger role for the Flames in 2023-24.

"I see Loudonville at the top again with (reigning MBC Player of the Year and Ashland University commit) Cori Vermilla as a senior this year, she is a very versatile player and well-coached," Young said. "We have a good chance to win the MBC title if we keep working hard and fight hard against Loudonville. We have a lot of drive this season."

The Flames begin their season at home against Temple Christian on Nov. 28.

